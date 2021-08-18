Two thousand career points for Jonquel

JONES’ TOWN – Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones (25) is guarded by Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier (24) and Bridget Carleton (6) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)

Jonquel Jones continued taking the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) by storm with the completion of yet another milestone.

The Bosnian-Bahamian, a five-year veteran for the Connecticut Sun, celebrated scoring her 2,000th career point during a 72-60 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, August 18. The 6’6’’ finished the contest with 17 points and 13 rebounds, along with four assists and three steals. It was her 12th double-double for the season, and her 51st for her career.



Since Jones arrived in the association, her stock has elevated each passing season. Drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks, and subsequently traded to the Sun on draft night in 2016, Jones proved to be a significant building block for the franchise.



Chief among her many accomplishments, Jones has been an All-Star three times in her career (2017, 2019, 2021); helped the Sun reach the Finals in 2019 where the team ultimately lost to the Washington Mystics in five games (3-2); won the Most Improved award in 2017; and won Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018. She has also led the league in rebounding twice (2017, 2019) and was the leading lady in blocks in 2019.



Relishing in her recent feat, Jones shared that she was proud to have reached this point while wearing a Sun uniform.

“It’s a lot of points and I’m happy I’ve been able to do all this in a Sun jersey with fans who support us every time we step on the court.



“It’s definitely a blessing and (I’ve) got more to go,” Jones expressed.

The 27-year old is currently averaging a career-high 20.6 points per game and on track for her third rebounding title, averaging 11.4 rebounds nightly. In addition, Jones is currently dishing out a career-high in assists at 3.2 per game.

The recent win improved the Sun to a 16-6 record, the third best record behind the first-place Las Vegas Aces (17-6) and second place Seattle Storm (16-6) who owns the tiebreaker over the Sun.

The Sun star clearly wants to return to the championship stage once again to redeem the tough loss suffered in 2019. Until that time, as stated by Jones, the team has been keeping things in perspective, and have taken a “one game at a time,” approach.

“We understand our defence is basically what wins games for us. We understand that defence wins championships. In our game against Seattle we got away from what we do best defensively and we’ve just been trying to get back to that ever since

“I think our energy was the biggest difference (tonight). From the start of the game we had that energy, and it definitely showed. I think that’s the way we have to play moving forward, defence and energy.”

The Sun and Lynx will clash, August 19, at the Mohegan Sun Arena and the game will be carried live on NBA TV at 7:00 p.m.