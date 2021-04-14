Tabernacle Falcons basketball squads compete well abroad

MAKING AN IMPACT – The Tabernacle Falcons competed at the 2021 TNBA (The National Basketball Academy) South, Easter Invitational (April 2-4) in Tavares, Florida. Pictured is the Under 13 team that made it to the championship of the Seventh Grade Division. Ultimately, they lost to the Florida Aces 2026, 47-37. Pictured at back, right, is Head Coach Quincy Gray, and pictured at left is Clifton Francis. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TABERNACLE FALCONS)

The Tabernacle Falcons’ basketball teams spent the Easter Holiday not only celebrating the Risen Savior Jesus Christ, but they also competed against some of the best talent, over in Florida.

Having gone just over a year without playing competitive basketball the Falcons entered three boys’ teams (Under 13, Under 15, and Under 20) in the 2021 TNBA (The National Basketball Academy South, Easter Invitational, April 2-4). The tournament was held in Tavares, Florida.



The Falcons’ squads, collectively put on a show despite the long layoff competitively. The Under 13 team for the Falcons played to a 2-0 record in Group B play of the Seventh Grade Division, ultimately making it to the championship game. However, they lost to the Florida ACES 2026 team on April 4, 47-37 after a spirited run.

On the first day of competition (April 2) the Falcons took care of business against TNBA South 2026 team, 38-30. The following day (April 3) the Falcons dominated Dynasty Academy, 56-23. The Falcons then cruised past “Team 12,” 43-24 in the quarterfinals on April 4, and then defeated the Florida Dream 40-21 in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Under 15 performed admirably in the Ninth Grade Division, playing to a 2-0 record in Group A play. That team’s run in the tournament came to a halt in the semifinals, a loss, 74-28 to “TNT.”

The Falcons defeated TNBA South on day one of competition 64-40. They moved on to defeat AIP Elite in an early morning contest on day two, 55-54. They then managed to ease past Loyalty United in Black, 59-58, in the quarterfinals on day three of action.

As for the Under 20 boys, their run in the tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Boys Varsity D2 division. They lost to Ocala Impact, 50-46. Beforehand, they defeated the TNBA South 2022 Flenders Red by a final score of 55-11. They then lost to TNBA South 2022 Flenders Black, 43-40 on day two.

Upon the team’s arrival back home last week, Coach Kevin Clarke said he was ultimately grateful for the team to travel and remain COVID-19 free. Having said that Clarke, who coached the Under 20 team, stated that the opportunity was a gratifying one for him and the coaching staff, which included Quincy Gray, coaching the Under 13 team, to see the boys get a chance to finally face competition.

“Even though we haven’t gotten any kind of word on whether we were going to have a season or not we were still practicing. The boys were going up against each other every day and it was just good to go and play against some keen competition.

“The boys were a little rusty starting off. But, we know how the game of basketball goes. Once you start playing, and the adrenaline starts pumping it’s go time. The boys (Under 20) competed, but they lost in overtime in the quarterfinals.

“Nonetheless it was a great experience for the boys and they performed well.”

Norris Bain was in the role of chaperone on the trip, but the former Tabernacle Head Coach liked what he saw in the teams.

“The opportunity proved that the future is bright for Falcons’ basketball. The seventh grade boys, despite no basketball in a year and a half, got all the way to the championship and lost to a very, very good basketball team made up of all-stars. That was really good to see what the future is like for Tabernacle.

“I felt the junior boys (ninth grade) just ran out of gas in their semifinal game. That was their third game for the day. The senior boys just lost a couple of tough games. But, to have no season and go over there to compete like that, these kids showed a lot of heart,” he said.

The aim of the trip, according to Bain, was to help the boys see what playing a high level of basketball is really about, and what their focus should be to get even better.



“The lesson they learned was they have to come home and work. I explained to them that to perfect any shot you have to shoot it from that particular spot, by science, at least 1,000 times. And to be professional, you need at least 10,000 hours of work.

“So, everything that they went through ended up in the discussion when we talked about the importance of work. You can be in the same spot, no better next year if you don’t work. I’m very proud of how the coaching staff performed, as well as the way the kids performed during the tournament.”



As he observed the chemistry of the teams, he claimed to be taken aback at how well the Under-20 team came together despite rarely having a chance to build on it.

“I was very impressed, especially with the senior boys, to see how well they gelled without a season. Basketball is a sport that requires chemistry and it just seemed that they had it naturally even though they were not, in my opinion, in the best game shape.



They had a few mistakes here and there but overall their chemistry was really good,” he concluded.