Shaunae Miller-Uibo retains Women’s Olympic 400m title

GOLD MEDAL PERFORMANCES – Quarter-milers’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner had gold winning performances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the gold again!

Despite concerns that reigning 400-meter Olympic champion was nursing a leg injury, she put them all to rest in the final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, August 6.

In grand style the 6´1´´ national record holder retained her place as champion of the event. After pacing her stride, coming off the curve and going into the home stretch, in the last 100 meters or so, Miller-Uibo’s smooth burst of speed propelled her to a sizable lead. It ended with Miller-Uibo crossing the finish line in 48.36 seconds and becoming the second woman in history to win two gold medals in the event. France's Marie-Jose Perec won in 1992 and 1996.

Her winning time was short of the Olympic Record time, 48.25, done by Perec in 1996. Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino secured the silver medal in 49.20 seconds, while the United States' Allyson Felix won the bronze in 49.26 seconds.

Speaking with the media on the ground at the Olympic Games, Miller-Uibo expressed her gratitude to be able to finish the race without any hiccups. In a sound bite posted by Our News, the back-to-back champion said it was all about going into the race with the right mindset.

“I give all thanks and praise (to God). I truly believe He came down and ran this race for me, Himself. But just to be able to go out there and finish the race and come out on top is really a blessing.

“I’ve been going through so much these past few days but my coach told me to suck it up today and go in with the right mindset and go in confidently and we were able to pull it off. I’m just so grateful.



“This time I finished standing up, so I’ll take it. I’m very happy I came out with a new national and area record. I’m very grateful and couldn’t be happier,” she voiced.

The performance comes a day after Abaco native Steven Gardiner won his gold Olympic medal in the men’s 400m. This now means The Bahamas leads the pack in both the men and women’s 400m Olympic events.

Those two gold medal victories pushed The Bahamas’ total medal count to 16, in the history of the Olympic, across athletics and sailing. That makes for eight gold medals (seven in athletics, one in sailing), two silvers in athletics, and six bronzes (five in athletics, one in sailing).