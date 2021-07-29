Rising Stars crown 2021 Champions

Rising Stars crowned 2021 Champions.

After it was announced that tighter restrictions would be put in place for the islands of Grand Bahama, New Providence and Eleuthera, the Rising Stars Girls Softball Developmental League moved swiftly to complete their championship series this past Saturday, July 24. The championship games were contested at the EMERA Baseball Park.

The restrictions, which included the suspension of sporting activities, came into effect Monday, July 26. Nonetheless, champions in the Coach Pitch and Senior Divisions were crowned and earned a year's worth of bragging rights headed into next season.

Once it was all said and done, Girls Like Diamonds would have swept the Black Eagles in their best of three series, 2-0 in the Coach Pitch Division championship.

The Senior Division championship, however, went down to the wire and the Boardwalk Crushers earned a 2-1 series win over the Assassins. The following is a breakdown of the championships played out. The Rising Stars Girls Softball League issued hearty congratulations to the champions and runners-up for a job well done.

Coach Pitch Division

Girls Like Diamonds: 8

Black Eagles: 6

Girls Like Diamonds led series 1-0

Girls Like Diamonds: 19

Black Eagles: 13

Girls Like Diamonds won the series 2-0

Senior Division (Fastpitch)

Boardwalk Crushers: 17

Assassins: 14

Boardwalk Crushers led series 1-0

Assassins: 10

Boardwalk Crushers: 8

Series tied 1-1

Senior Division

Boardwalk Crushers: 19

Assassins: 18

Boardwalk Crushers won the series 2-1