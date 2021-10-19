Relay for Cancer marks 10th year anniversary

CELEBRATING 10 YEARS – The 10th Annual Fast Track Relay for Cancer will take place this Saturday, October 23 at Taino Beach, as well as virtually. The event has had huge participation in the past in raising funds to assist various associations on the island. (PHOTO: FAST TRACK MANAGEMENT)

For 10 years now, the Fast Track Management’s Relay for Cancer has been a staple agenda item, helping various organizations in their fight against breast cancer.

This coming Saturday, October 23, Fast Track Management will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Relay for Cancer event, with in-person and virtual racing available. The event is set to be hosted on Taino Beach starting at 6:00 a.m. with a 10K fun run, walk.

At 6:30 a.m. the event will transition to its 5K fun run, walk, followed by teams competing in the 4x1 mile race set to commence at 7:00 a.m. with COVID-19 protocols strictly enforced.

The event is open to both kids and adults with a small registration fee in place.



Competitors participating virtually can use run apps to track their progress. At the completion of their run, a screenshot of their progress can be sent from their mobile device to meet director and Fast Track President Ravanno Ferguson.

Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Relay for Cancer pivoted toward hosting the event virtually. Following success with that format Ferguson noted that keeping the virtual option open this year, would be fun and safe to ensure everyone can still compete.

Ferguson also hinted at the potential of people competing throughout the country.

“The 10th Annual Relay for Cancer this year will cater to everyone. We will be out on Taino Beach this Saturday morning from 6:00 a.m. starting with the 10K. We are still offering the virtual option so that we can ensure that everyone can participate.

“I am very excited to keep this event going despite the current state of affairs. We have plenty of people showing interest in participating from throughout the commonwealth (of The Bahamas).

“The registration has been steady. We have well over 100 participants thus far, whether they are in-person or virtual. We are prepared for the late registration on the day of, as well.”

With prizes to be won, Ferguson said that there is a little something for all the participants to commemorate their involvement in the event.

“We expect to have a fun-filled event. This year all participants will receive finisher medals and we have an awesome grab table. So, we expect an exciting event. As always we encourage the wider community to come out in full support for a worthy cause.”



For Ferguson, he shared that hosting this event and being able to assist various organizations over the past decade has been gratifying. Moving forward it is Fast Track’s hope to continue raising awareness for breast cancer and assisting in the fight, said Ferguson.

“Over the past years we have donated to the Grand Bahama Cancer Association, Grand Bahama Cancer Society, the Hope Society and we also paid for several women’s mammograms privately.

“I think being able to have this for the last 10 years and being able to assist the various organizations and bring awareness to this disease is gratification in itself. It has always been a fun event that people in the community look forward to taking part in because it’s for such a good cause,” he concluded.