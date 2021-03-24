Reef Golf Course ready to welcome guest golfers

GOLF COURSE IN GOOD CONDITION – As Lighthouse Pointe at the Grand Lucayan prepares to reopen on Thursday (March 25), Golf Course Superintendent at the Reef Golf Course, Chris Lewis, says the links are in good condition and have been open since the second lockdown was lifted in September 2020. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

As Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucaya prepares to reopen its doors on Thursday, March 25, staff members at the Reef Golf Course are prepared to re-welcome international and domestic guests at “affordable,” rates.

Golf Course Superintendent Chris Lewis shared recently (Wednesday, March 24) the course has been operational for local golfers since the second lockdown was lifted in September 2020 and is currently in good condition. Lewis was also thankful for the local golfing community’s patronage.

Now with Lighthouse Pointe reopening, Lewis announced that golf packages would be offered to incoming occupants.



“The golf course right now is in pretty good shape. We’ve been doing a lot of work to upgrade the golf course, clean it up and make it ready for play.

“I’d be remiss if I did not thank the local golfing community for patronizing us during these slow times where it was basically only the locals who were carrying the golf operations.

“As a part of reopening the hotel we’re going to introduce the golf package. This package will be inclusive of room, golf and breakfast for single and double occupants (information for those prices available upon calling the hotel).

“We’re going to be operating from Sunday-Saturday, with the exception of Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on weekends. We have basically everything to offer.

“This is basically the best golf course on the island so if you’re coming to Grand Bahama to play golf then definitely the Reef Golf Course is your course of choice.”

As far as potentially hosting golf tournaments, Lewis did inform that organizers of events can contact him at the Reef Golf course and negotiate.

The Edward St. George Memorial Golf Tournament is one of the major golf tournaments held each year at the Reef Golf Course, which features players from around the country. While president of Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association Fred Sturrup shared that the tournament is still on hold, he felt just having the course available for play means a lot to the local golfers on the island.

“Even though the group of active golfers today is much smaller, they are still a very steady group that when they want to play, they want to play. Many of them play daily.



“It’s always good when the Reef (Golf Course) is available for play because it happens to be the only 18-hole golf course that is functioning on the island. That’s how important it is.

“It means a lot to the people training the young golfers as well where they have some place that is more appropriate to train them rather than depend on a nine-hole golf course. I think it bodes well for the continued development of golf.”

Sturrup shared that although major events like the Edward St. George Memorial Golf Tournament will have to remain on hold until there is more clearance within the emergency orders, the GBSPA is planning a boxing restoration and recovery event in August.



The event is expected to feature six amateur boxers and two professionals.