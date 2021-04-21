Phase One of GB Sports Complex upgrade starts

PHASE ONE UNDERWAY – The Grand Bahama Sports Complex received some new seating with more seats and installations to occur over time. General Manager for the National Sports Authority Quinton Brennan (left), Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis (center) and Director of Sports Tim Munnings (right) surveyed the installations Friday, April 16, 2021. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Bahama Sports Complex has been in need of repairs and an upgrade for some years now. Finally, thanks to communication between the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the National Sports Authority, recently some new seats were installed at the local prime sports facility.

The seats, not needed for the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in New Providence were donated by the NSA and installed by Louis Missick and a number of other local volunteers.

The GB Sports Complex has been without proper seating for a number of years, which left spectators at the time having to bring their own chairs and even towels to sit on.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Iram Lewis, noted that it was uncomfortable for the patrons in the past. After a brief dialogue with Director of Sports Tim Munnings and General Manager of the NSA, Quinton Brennan, it was discovered that there were some available seats at the TAR Stadium and the agreement was made to have them packaged and sent to Grand Bahama.



Minister Lewis, Munnings and Brennan were both on the island this past Friday, April 16 to inspect the installations.

“A team from Nassau came to show our volunteers on the ground how to install the seats and I want to thank those volunteers and the managers of this facility, Mr. (Kem) Stuart and his team, and Louis Missick who brought his construction team to understudy the team from Nassau.

“This is the first phase of many upgrades to come. We’ll continue to look at our ‘low hanging fruits,’ and see how we can bring positive change to sporting facilities in Grand Bahama.

“At the moment there is no set timetable for completion, with more seating expected to arrive, while also seeking to see how best all parties can outfit the facilities with other upgrades, such as shading for fans.



“We’re looking at phasing in all of the various components to make sure that this is a proper functioning facility,” said the minister.

Director Munnings noted that an assessment of the facility was done two weeks ago. Overall, Munnings stated that the goal in the end is to make the Sports Complex more comfortable for patrons and athletes.

“It’s very exciting for us, to be here today and see the first phase of installation is going on. We’re looking forward to the completion. It’s a phased approach. If you look at it as one big project it can become overwhelming.

“Over time, as we can manage circumstances, Grand Bahama’s going to have a first class facility. This facility itself is sufficient to have first-class events. What we want to do is, ensure that when the athletes and patrons are here they are comfortable, and we want to encourage the athletes to perform.”

Brennan expressed that it was more than a pleasure to network with the ministry in order to finally get the phased repairs started and to improve the overall quality of the Complex.

“We started having this conversation over two weeks ago. The majority of the conversation was just figuring out the logistics - figuring out how many seats we can pull and get down here, getting our team down here, shipping the items and things of that sort.

“We’ve completed, somewhat, the first phase. To say when the entire process will be completed, I don’t want to put a timeframe on it, but know that we are fully committed to improving the overall quality of this facility.

“Many of our top athletes come from these grounds here. So, we have a facility to host world-class events because we’re producing world-class athletes. We’ll continue, the NSA, our commitment to that, as well as the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, trying to bring the facility up to that standard even more so.

“You will see things happen over the next couple of weeks, months. There might be a dead month here or there, but it doesn’t mean that nothing is happening. We’ll continue to produce and correct the facilities here," said Brennan.

Missick has been passionate about seeing the GB Sports Complex receive some much-needed upgrades. As the father of a CARIFTA level high jumper, he shared that he volunteered to do whatever is necessary to see that dream come to pass.

"There's been a need for accommodations and facilities out here, and I must say hats off to the new minister (Lewis) who has made a rapid move to bring the chairs in and I volunteered Missako’s staff to install them just as a community outreach.

“It took us just three days to install. Once we knew how to install them, it was just a matter of following the system," he concluded.