Ole Miss falls to Tennessee, bounced from SEC Tourney

GETTING IT DONE – Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is pictured issuing instructions to her team, during their game on Friday, March 5. (PHOTO: OLE MISS ATHLETICS)

The Ole Miss Lady Rebels put forth a strong effort against the number 14 ranked Tennessee Volunteers during their SEC (Southeastern Conference) Tournament quarterfinal clash, but fell short.

The Volunteers eclipsed the Lady Rebels by a narrow margin, 77-72 this past Friday, March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina, the host city for the tournament. The loss now has the Lady Rebels in “wait and see,” mode, as a hopeful to be entered in the Field of 64 for the women’s NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) National Tournament.

Bahamian guard Valerie Nesbitt finished with just four points and two rebounds in the loss.

Donetta Johnson led the squad in scoring with 20 points, while being a pest on defense finishing with five steals. Shakira Austin chipped in with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

On top of the heartbreaking loss, Grand Bahama’s own coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin revealed during her postgame interview that she had to make a tough decision in regards to Austin. The Lady Rebels’ go-to player battled through a back injury up until the fourth quarter when she was pulled from the game.



“They (Volunteers) went on an 8-0 run (to start the fourth quarter). She (Austin) kept saying she was okay. I made the decision to get her out of the game.



“If I could have a play back, I wouldn't have went zone. I would have just got her out of the game. I thought they hit a big three when we did go zone. I have a lot of regrets about that right there. (I) should have just gotten her out of the game because she was definitely hurt.

“(I was) Just trying to get us to fight. We had opportunities. J.B. (Jacorriah Bracey) had a three she missed. Then Netta (Johnson) had a three she missed that could have changed the game. But those were plays where it could have won the game. They didn't lose the game. But those plays could have won the game.”

Since being brought in, historically, to coach the Lady Rebels, it has been a slow build for McPhee-McCuin getting the program this close to a National Tournament bid. The team, like many others, had to navigate through health and safety protocols and endure a stretch of playing games without its entire roster.

‘Coach Yo’ strongly believes that her team showed signs that the program is indeed worthy to be invited to the National tournament.



“We were managing the game the whole time until Kira got hurt. If we're not a NCAA tournament team, then who is? With our COVID issues in the beginning of conference play, snowstorm issues, then continuously proving ourselves by beating quadrant one teams, then going on the road to Tennessee, losing by one, then tonight by five when our star player hurts her back to start the fourth quarter.

“So absolutely we’re an NCAA tournament team. We’re fun to watch. We play a great style. We're in the best league in the country. If we get in, we're going to wreak havoc in the NCAA tournament. I hope they consider all of these.

“We have more quadrant one wins than a lot of these conferences that they’re saying are in. They don’t even have top-25 wins. We have three of them versus teams that are in the top 16 in the country. We definitely should be in. And, ask any SEC coach.”

The NCAA Selection Show is slated for Monday, March 15. The NCAA Tournament is set to begin March 21 in San Antonio, Texas.