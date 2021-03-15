Neymour Athletics Club competes well at Ft. Lauderdale showcase

PERFORMING WELL – The Neymour Athletics Club is pictured at the Fort Lauderdale Track and Field Club Invitational this past weekend, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NAC)

Members of the Neymour Athletics Club (NAC) traveled into Fort Lauderdale, Florida recently for their first international trip of the track and field season.

President/head coach Jerial Forbes and company arrived in the “Sunshine State”

on Thursday, March 11, to compete in the Fort Lauderdale Track and Field Club Invitational.

The meet kicked off Saturday, March 13 and from Forbes’ account the team turned in some “exceptional performances.”

Sixteen-year-old Makayla Lewis proved to be the standard bearer for NAC winning double gold at the event.

Lewis, who made her season debut in the 400 meters, won gold in that event with a time of 53.74 seconds, and later won gold in the 200m with a time of 25.60 seconds.

Fourteen-year old Carl Faustin finished fourth in the heats of 100m in a time of 11.90 seconds and was second in the heats of the 200m in 23.49 seconds. He then finished third in the heats of 400m in 55.66 seconds.

Fourteen--year old Delano Roberts competed in the 100m and finished 12th overall with a time of 13.60 seconds, and also placed 12th overall in the 200m 26.70 seconds.

Thirteen-year old Zion Shepard won his heat in the 100m in 12.54 seconds and finished eighth overall. In the 200m, he finished seventh overall with a time of 24.55 seconds, placing 2nd in his heat.



And as for 12-year old Collin Faustin, he was withheld from his intended completions (youth ball throw, javelin and discus) due to stomach issues.

Nevertheless, Forbes was ultimately pleased with the athletes’ performances and looks forward to the work that is ahead of them.

“The performances of the NAC athletes were nothing short of simply amazing!

“We have work to do when we return home. But, as of March 2021, we now know where the athletes are at and what we can fix and improve before the Atlanta Georgia Relays on the Memorial Day weekend in May,” Forbes shared.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, athletes have navigated through health and safety protocols to maintain their competitive edge, according to Forbes. He furthered that for his crew of young athletes, it was important to keep them on par.

“The Neymour Athletic Club had identified that international youth athletes were still running really fast times in the midst of a pandemic and our athletes needed to get in those races.

“We wanted our athletes to continue running extremely fast until an opportunity arrived to compete on the international circuit at a quality track meet.



“The Fort Lauderdale Track and Field Club Invitational was an early March showcase opportunity for my up and coming junior athletes to run with the best in the Florida area, and potentially have top finishes as we did in early 2020.”

Prior to the event the NAC president expressed complete confidence in his team’s ability to improve on their times and said that they have grown incredibly as competitors.

“Makayla was preparing for her 400-meter opener, and we anticipated she would produce a decent time early. Her main goal has been winning gold in the 400m at the 2021 CARIFTA Games based on the event’s dates. Nonetheless, she is in excellent shape.

“Zion was in his first International debut under NAC, he has been trusting his training. I've been very undecided with his main event but we expect great things from him within this 2021 international youth track season.

“Carl is an AAU All Clubs Champs 200m semifinalists. On his return to this event he was prepared to defend his 14-15 boys 400m title from 2020 and he told me, 'I think I can break the event record,' Coach.

“As his Coach I believed him.

“Delano has been coming into his own, preparing for an opportunity to run a quality 100m. He has the potential to be a superb sprinter.

“Collin has been working on his throws for the last few months in Florida. He has to get the basics correct and his throws can produce good marks.”

The NAC will be back to work in preparation for the Atlanta Georgia Relays set for May.