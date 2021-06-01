NAC strikes gold at Georgia Relays

IMPRESSIVE SHOWING – Pictured left to right are Neymour’s Athletics’ Delano Roberts, Zion Shepard, Florida-based athlete Nazsir Givens and Erris Pratt showing off their first place medals as winners of the 15-16 Boys’ 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the Georgia Relays this past weekend. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NEYMOUR’S ATHLETICS)

The Neymour’s Athletic Club (NAC) pulled off some impressive performances this past weekend over in Union City, Georgia.

Staged at Union Grove High School on May 29-30, NAC’s Head Coach Jerial Forbes traveled with trio of sprinters – Zion Shepard, Delano Roberts and Erris Pratt – to compete in one of the most prestigious events in the United States.

They came away with gold medals in the 15-16 Boys’ 4x100 meters and 4x400m relays, with the help of Florida-based athlete Nazsir Givens.

Shephard, Roberts and Pratt also competed in their own individual events and left their marks. Pratt added to the gold medal haul for NAC as a competitor in the 13-14 Boys’ Long Jump competition. He finished first overall with a leap of 5.50m.

Pratt also competed in the 13-14 Boys’ 400m, finishing fifth overall with a time of 57.01 seconds, and fifth overall also, in the 200m with a time of 25.58 seconds.

His teammate, Shepard, got the silver medal in the 13-14 Boys’ Long Jump after he leaped a distance of 5.48m. Shepard also managed to come away with the bronze medal in the 13-14 Boys’ 400m after he clocked a time of 56.31 seconds. He also finished fourth overall in the 200m with a time of 24.72 seconds.

Roberts, who competed in the 15-16 boys’ division finished 16th overall in the 100m with a time of 13.56 seconds. He then finished 12th overall in the 200m with a time of 27.80 seconds.

Overall Coach Forbes was happy with the way his athletes competed. He said that it is a goal of the club to continue excelling at the highest level, and bringing home top place finishes at this brand of events.



“As their coach, I am extremely pleased with their performances. The athletes have work to do for other upcoming meets on our schedule. We return home with the hopes to continue bringing home top medals from big meets abroad,” he said.



The NAC head coach further expressed gratitude to those in Grand Bahama who have lent their continued support to the athletes and the club at large.

“Grand Bahama residents have been so supportive of NAC and we are pleased to let them know we are thankful for their generosity and encouragement, as we continue our mission to ensure Mr. Neymour’s hard work is respected world-wide.

“This event had some of the most talented athletes in the USA competing, but this just shows the level of talent Grand Bahama has to display, and I promise to continue giving the opportunities to athletes wanting to use track and field as an avenue to receive a free education, represent their country, and give themselves a chance to bring out their full potential.

“I’m doing this on honor of Mr. & Mrs. Neymour, because I was once one of these kids seeking opportunities,” he concluded.