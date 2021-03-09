Local track club, fraternity team up to help students

GIVING BACK – Fast Track Management, along with Beacon For Change and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Sigma Beta Lambda Alumni Chapter in Freeport, Grand Bahama teamed up to provide birthday gifts for select students of each public primary school. The students had to be born within the month of February. Pictured left is Fast Track President, Ravanno Ferguson; pictured at center is President-Elect for the Alumni Chapter, Malcom Smith and pictured at right is Trevor Roberts. The trio presented gifts to students of Lewis Yard Primary School. (PHOTO COURTESY OF FAST TRACK MANAGEMENT)

One local track and field club, which celebrated its seventh year anniversary during the month of February, and the local chapter of a well-known fraternity paired up to provide some joy for students around the island.

Fast Track Athletics, along with Beacon For Change and the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Sigma Beta Lambda Alumni Chapter in Freeport Grand Bahama, have provided gifts to students born within the month of February.



In a press release distributed by Fast Track Management, February was chosen because president of Fast Track Athletics, Ravanno Ferguson, also celebrated his birthday during that month. The release follows:

“Each public primary school was asked to submit the names of students whose birthday was in the month of February to receive a gift.

“Of course, February was chosen because that is the month that Fast Track’s president celebrates his birthday as well.

“All entities were more than happy to participate in this endeavor. Representatives went to each school to personally deliver presents to the birthday celebrants.

“The recipients were very excited to receive their gifts and expressed their thanks to Beacon For Change, Fast Track Management and the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha.”

Ferguson, on behalf of the organizations, pledged continued support to people within the community.