Lady Rebels named to compete in WNIT

While coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Lady Rebel were not selected as one of the 64 teams to compete in the women’s NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Basketball Tournament, the team still has something to play for.

The Lady Rebels were one of the 32 teams selected to the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) this past Monday, March 15. This is the program’s 25th postseason appearance and eighth WNIT selection according to Ole Miss Athletics.com.



After going winless in the tough Southeastern Conference (SEC) last season, the Lady Rebels battled through the COVID-19 protocols to come away with a 4-10 record within that conference, while going 11-11 overall for the season. The Lady Rebels managed to also defeat three ranked teams over the course of their 2020-2021 journey.

Nonetheless ‘Coach Yo’ and her squad look forward to their upcoming WNIT quest.

McPhee-McCuin shared the following comments via social media.

“Although we didn’t get into the field of 64 I am still super proud of my squad. After not winning a conference game last year, beating some of the teams mentioned tonight (March 15) shows our trajectory.

“I’m wishing the SEC teams the best of luck. We have the best league in the country.

“Our goal now will be to win the NIT. Postseason is incredible for our young squad, and I’m encouraged to know every team that has done well in the NIT has gone dancing (to the national tournament) the following year. We can’t skip steps. We will represent!

“Love my team. Don’t want to coach anyone else.”

The Lady Rebels will take on Samford in the first round of play this coming Friday, March 19.