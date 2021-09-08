Jonquel Jones, Sun extend winning streak to 10 in row

JONQUEL JONES

As the Connecticut Sun trek toward the conclusion of their regular season, the number one team in the Women’s National Basketball Association is showing no signs of letting up.

After the recent 83-56 thrashing of the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, September 7, the Sun extended its current winning streak to 10 games. The Sun remained the class of the Eastern Conference and the league by improving its win/loss record to 22-6.

The Sun put forth a balanced offensive effort in last night’s win. Leading Most Valuable Player candidate and Grand Bahama native Jonquel Jones finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The league’s rebounding leader also totaled three blocked shots.

Fellow Sun forward Brionna Jones led the team in scoring with 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Briann January and Natisha Heideman added 13 points each. DeWanna Bonner also finished with 11 points.

While as a unit the Sun team is working like a well-oiled machine, Jones, individually, continues to position herself as one of the league’s best players. After being recognized as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month (for August) Jones, for the fourth time this season, was named the conference’s Player of the Week. It was also the 11th time she received the honor.

Her outstanding performance against the Washington Mystics (August 31) did the job. It was the Sun’s only contest that week, but Jones shined finishing with 31 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

For the season, Jones remains a top MVP candidate with averages of 19.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Now, the Sun players move into the final four games of the regular season. They will take on the Los Angeles Sparks, Thursday, September 9 at 10:30 p.m. live on NBA TV. They will then face the Phoenix Mercury on September 11 at 10:00 p.m.

They close out the regular season against the New York Liberty on September 15 at 7:00 p.m.; and finally, against the Atlanta Dream on September 19 at 1:00 p.m. live on NBA TV.