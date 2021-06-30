Jonquel Jones shines, leads Sun to victory in WNBA return

JONQUEL JONES

She’s back!

After missing nearly the entire month of June, helping Bosnia and Herzegovina qualify for the FIBA (International Federation for Basketball) Women’s Basketball World Cup competition series, Jonquel Jones made her return to the WNBA and the Connecticut Sun’s line-up in grand fashion.

Jones and the Sun rolled to a 90-71 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, June 29. The 6’6’’ center posted 23 points, grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds, dished out four assists and came away with three steals on the night.

The Sun were five games without their All-Star center and went 2-3 during that time frame. Nonetheless, the Sun remain one of the best teams in the current standings at 11-5, sitting in third place behind the first place Seattle Storm (12-4) and the second place Las Vegas Aces (11-4).

The Bosnian-Bahamian traveled to Valencia, Spain and helped the nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina make history at the 2021 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket Tournament, which took place June 17-27. Bosnia finished the tournament in fifth place.

In order for teams in the Americas and Europe to qualify for the World Cup qualifying tournaments, set to commence in February 2022, Jones and company had to finish as one of the top six teams in the recently held EuroBasket tourney.

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is set to take place in Australia on September 22 - October 1, 2022.

Jones and the crew finished 2-1 in Group C action and defeated Croatia 80-69 to advance on to the quarterfinals back on June 21. There, they were eventually bested by France, 80-67 on June 23.

However, Jones’ shining moment at the tournament came in the Classification contest against Sweden. The “Bahamian Beast,” was on full display in Bosnia’s 82-63 win over Sweden. Jones erupted for 34 points, 19 rebounds and four assists.

Jones was quoted via fibabasketball.com’s Women’s EuroBasketball page sharing her thoughts on the win.

“This whole experience has been amazing. I appreciated the level of pride that all the fans and people showed for their country. I also appreciated the level of preparation and the fact that all the games were so competitive.

“We went there and achieved a lot more than everyone expected of us as a small nation.”

She also shared some sentimental words via her Instagram page geared toward her national team teammates.

“Thank you to my lovely national team teammates that invited me in from the first time I met them in Russia, for always making me feel welcomed and for dealing with me on the court when I demanded so much of them.

“Thank you to all the fans that supported us during the EuroBasket tournament but especially the Bosnian people who to this day continue to shower me with love and appreciation. Thanks to everyone who was involved or supported this tournament push. We qualified for the World Cup qualifiers and also showed the world how strong the small country with the big-hearted players can be,” she concluded.