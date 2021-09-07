Jonquel Jones garners 2nd Eastern Conference Player of Month Award

JONQUEL JONES

Grand Bahama native Jonquel Jones has lit the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) on fire this season. She continued to do so over the month of August and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month (POM).

Over the course of the month, the 6’6’’ forward averaged 18.7 points, 11 rebounds and one block per game. The leading Most Valuable Player candidate also won POM honors for the month of May 2021, when she averaged 20.25 points and 10.5 rebounds during that stretch.

The Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles won the Western Conference POM award for August.

Among the accolades earned during the year, Jones also won Player of the Week honors three times. She was recognized for this honor during weeks in the months of June (27.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.0 blocks per game), July (20.5 ppg, 16.5 rpg, 3.5 apg) and August (18.7 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 3.3 apg).

Should JJ finish at the top of the rebounding category it will be her third time winning the title, which she won back in 2017 and 2019.

The Sun will be back in action on September 7 when they take on the Dallas Wings at 8:00 p.m.