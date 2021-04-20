Jones, UMMC Ekaterinburg squad win EuroLeague title

FEELING GOOD – Jonquel Jones, left, and teammate Brittney Griner, right, celebrate after UMMC Ekaterinburg’s EuroLeague Women’s championship victory this past Sunday, April 18 in Istanbul, Turkey. (PHOTO: FIBA BASKETBALL)

Jonquel Jones and UMMC Ekaterinburg had a huge weekend ahead of them in Istanbul, Turkey as the team headed into semi final play of the Women’s EuroLeague, April 16-18.

When it was all said and done UMMC managed to come away with its third-straight EuroLeague Women’s championship, their sixth overall, after overcoming Fenerbache Oznur Kablo in the semifinals, and ultimately Perfumerias Avenida in the championship game, respectively.

In the EuroLeague Women’s title game against Perfumerias, Jones nearly finished with a double-double, nine points and 11 rebounds and defended the rim when it mattered most with two blocks.

Emma Messeman led the high-powered scoring attack with 19 points and eight rebounds. Brittney Griner added 14 points and eight rebounds. Guards Courtney Vandersloot and Breana Stewart both finished with 12 points. Vandersloot also finished with a team-high 12 assists.



Stewart, however, went on to win Most Valuable Player after averaging 14.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.0 assists.



Jones played just 13 minutes in the semifinal contest but finished with six points and four rebounds to help in that victory.

Allie Quigley finished with a game-high 27 points and four assists. Stewart chipped in with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Griner added 16 points and eight rebounds in that victory.

According to FIBA Basketball, UMMC now sits second place on the all-time list for EuroLeague Women championships won. Leading that list is TTT Riga with 18 titles.

To make the feat that much sweeter, UMMC went a perfect 10-0 in EuroLeague action this season.

Jones, who shared the moment via her social media platform, voiced that with the ongoing global troubles, she was certainly most proud about this particular milestone.

“Every year overseas is mentally draining, but this year has been the toughest so far. That’s why I’m so proud of this one (championship).”