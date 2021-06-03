Jones named Player of the Month

JONQUEL JONES

After getting off to a hot start in the 2021 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season, Jonquel Jones was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, for May.



The 6´6´´ center/forward for the 7-2 Connecticut Sun has been on a tear after sitting out the 2020 season due the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the month of May, the Grand Bahamian has posted a career-high average of 20.3 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting from the field. She has grabbed an average of 10.5 rebounds nightly, while also averaging a career-high in assists, with 3.3 assists per game.

Behind Jones’ stellar performance over the past month, the team has played its way to the top of the Eastern Conference, and stands second behind the defending champions, the Seattle Storm (6-1) for the best record in the league.



The team has improved in three-point shooting. Although they are just nine games into the season, the Sun rank second in made three-point baskets (71) and three-point percentage (39.2 percent).

Jones herself has added to the Sun’s hot shooting in that regard. The three-ball has also become another weapon in Jones’ arsenal. At this juncture she has sunk 30 of her 38 attempts for the season at a 48.8 percent clip.

The Sun hope to keep their stellar play going this coming Saturday, June 5 when they take on the Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty.