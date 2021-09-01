Jones’ massive performance leads Sun team past Mystics

MASSIVE PERFORMANCE – Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

With five games left in the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) regular season, Grand Bahama native Jonquel Jones remains in a close race for the Most Valuable Player award.

The 6’6’’ forward/center for the Connecticut Sun reminded those who will ultimately vote, why she has been a favorite to win the award all season long. Behind Jones’ 31 points and 14-rebound performance, the Sun defeated the Washington Mystics, 85-75 on Tuesday, August 31.

The recent performance was Jones’ 14th time posting a double-double for the season, which leads the league. She also finished with three blocks and two steals. Sun’s center Brionna Jones finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to bolster the win.

The victory kept the Sun’s win streak intact, going victorious in nine straight games. Now, the team continues to sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with a league-leading 21-6 win/loss record and remains a game and a half ahead of the second place Las Vegas Aces (19-7).

JJ and the Sun figure to remain steady as they head into the playoffs and make another run toward the WNBA Finals. Individually for Jones, earning the MVP award would elevate her among her peers.

Currently, according to NBA.com’s Carlan Gay, Jones remains number one on their WNBA’s 2021 MVP Ladder. She is ranked ahead of last season’s MVP, Aja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces; Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm; Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Phoenix Mercury; and Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx.

Jones boasts season averages of 20.3 points (career-high), 11 rebounds (league leading), and 2.7 assists per game.

Connecticut will try to keep the momentum going on September 7, against the Dallas Wings at 8:00 p.m. That game will be followed by another run in with the Los Angeles Sparks on September 9 at 10:30 p.m., live on NBA TV.