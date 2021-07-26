Joanna Evans finishes with two top-20 efforts at Tokyo Olympics

TOP-20 FINISHES – Grand Bahamian Joanna Evans’ campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics proved that she is indeed one of the world’s quality swimmers. Evans competed in the women’s 400 and 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Center in Tokyo, Japan on July 25 and 26 respectively, and turned in a pair of admirable performances. Although neither effort ended with a berth to the finals, the multiple national record holder finished in the top-20 overall in both outings.

Evans competed the women’s 400m freestyle and finished second in her second round heat with a time of four minutes and 7.50 seconds (4:07.50). However, the top-eight times would be selected to compete in the finals. Evans was bested in her race by Liechtenstein’s Julia Hassler with a time of 4:06.98. Evans would finish 13th overall in that event.



She later competed in the women’s 200m freestyle and placed seventh in Heat Three of the competition. She was clocked touching the wall at 1:58.40. She ultimately finished with the 18th best time overall.

Left to compete are Grand Bahamians Brianne Bethel, Tynia Gaither, Alonzo Russell, Donald Thomas and Lacarthea Cooper. The athletics portion of the Games is slated to commence this coming Friday, July 30.

Thomas, a former World Champion high jumper (2007), will be the first of Bahamian athletes to compete. He goes in the men’s High Jump qualification rounds this coming Friday. Gaither is expected to compete in the women’s 100m heats that evening as well.

The women’s 200m will take place on August 2. As a first-time Olympian, Bethel is slated to compete in her 200m heat that evening. Expected to join her in that event is Gaither, Shaunae Miller-Uibo or Anthonique Strachan.

Cooper, who is on the roster as a member of the women’s 4x400m team, hopes to see her Olympic dreams realized when the preliminary round for that event commences on August 5.