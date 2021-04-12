Island Relays Bahamas, partners slate Bahamas Spring Classic ‘22

SPRING CLASSIC – The 2022 Bahamas Spring Classic was announced to take place March 18-22, 2022 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. Pictured left to right are Assistant Facilities Manager for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Kem Stuart; District Superintendent at the Ministry of Education, Ivan Butler; the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s, Naurissa Lockhart; Island Relays Bahamas Founder, Joyce Johnson; Meet Director, Allan Simms; Coordinator of Groups and Events Ministry of Tourism, Elaine Smith; Manager for Niche Markets Ministry of Tourism, Nuvolari Chootosingh, and General Manager Ministry of Tourism, Steven Johnson. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

With light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines being introduced, the island of Grand Bahama should get prepared for an historic moment, namely in track and field.

Island Relays Bahamas, along with the Grand Bahama Ministry of Tourism team and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, is aiming to make next year’s Bahamas Spring Classic an annual event for the island and The Bahamas at large. The track and field meet is about bringing colleges, particularly Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), prestigious high schools and professional athletes to compete. It is also said to be an opportunity for athletes around the country to be scouted and possibly receive scholarships, all while boosting the island’s economy.

The organizing committee spent some time touring the Grand Bahama Sports Complex this past Thursday, April 10. The event is slated for March 18-22, 2022.

Island Relays Bahamas’ Founder and CEO Joyce Johnson expressed that this “premium” track and field event would also be a great stage for college recruiters on the educational side of the spectrum.

“We are also aiming to have all of the college recruiting teams from the academic side of the house. We want them to be able to speak with parents and students who are interested in attending those colleges and universities so they can see how they can get scholarships, see what the cost is, and what they need to do to be successful for their college entry.”

Johnson is strong on community involvement and mentorship. She spoke about really understanding that the island certainly has gone through, the trials over the past two years, and this event has the potential, in her estimation, to make a lasting impact.

“We chose Grand Bahama because we want this to be an annual event and we wanted to be able to have (an) impact. Every event that I participate in I want to have a community aspect to it. Every event we have student scholarship opportunities because I am a person of mentorship.

“We want to be able to impact the community. Grand Bahama island has gone through a lot. We wanted to be able to bring in a signature event that can be here year after year, create partnership within the community and allow different businesses to earn money and to engage.”

Events expected to be contested, for men and women are the 100 meters, 100m hurdles women, 110m hurdles men, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3,000m, 4x100 and 4x400m relays, discus throw, shot put and triple jump.

Meet Director and Youth Track and Field Coach Allan Simms ran down the list of confirmed schools, and also shared that more schools are in line to commit for the event.

“Right now, I have committed, the University of Oklahoma, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, the University of North Texas, University of Pennsylvania, University of New Orleans, Alcorn University and several others.

“I’m getting more commitments. Just last night I got an email that Stanford University wants to join. The list is growing and people are excited about being here.”

General Manager for the Grand Bahama-based Ministry of Tourism Steven Johnson shared that he considers it a pleasure to partner with Island Relays Bahamas for the endeavor.

One of the highlights of having such an event make its way to the island is the economic boost for hotels and vendors. Johnson also shared that the MOT is currently in the process of exploring opportunities for growth.



“It’s economic stability for Grand Bahama, and track and field is one of those opportunities for growth for Grand Bahama. We can see it, we can feel it and we’re happy to have them here in Grand Bahama showing them around the facility, hotels and other activities.

“We want everyone involved and we want the funds to spread throughout the Grand Bahama community.

“We’re exploring opportunities for growth for Grand Bahama. Airlift is one of them. Having Lighthouse Pointe open, is another. This is a good opportunity for airlift and we’re looking to get additional airlift for Grand Bahama. The Baleária is running, cruise ships are coming into Grand Bahama. We’re really happy,” he concluded.