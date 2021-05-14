High praise for initial Falcons Athletics meet

LEADING THE WAY – Falcons Athletics’ Lynden Johnson, second left, leads the pack in the Under 17 boys’ 100 meters competition at the First Falcons Athletics James Turner Track and Field Invitational staged at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex on May 8, 2021. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The first Falcons Athletics James Turner Track and Field Classic was termed an overwhelming success for the local junior track and field club this past weekend.

Staged at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex on May 8, clubs from around the island convened to compete intensely while under strict health and safety protocols.



Falcons Athletics Head Coach and Meet Director, Nickito Johnson, said he was pleased that the full slate of races went on without incident.

Johnson strongly commended the athletes for the performances.

“Overall I thought it was an excellent meet and well-organized. I enjoyed being out there putting the meet on for the kids.

“The only difficulty was getting the meet started. But, once the meet started, it just flowed and the results reflect where these kids are at today,” Johnson said.



With athletes vying to meet the 2021 CARIFTA qualifying standards, Johnson further stated that he was impressed with the vigor and tenacity the athletes displayed on the track and in the field.

“I love what I saw from respective candidates that can make the CARIFTA Team. For example, in the high jump, Tyler Missick was attempting the qualifying height (2.00 meters), but due to the wind continuously knocking the bar down, he found it difficult and decided not to continue.

“The wind affected the 100m and 200m, but overall the kids looked good, they looked ready and they looked sharp. It’s just a matter of competing in more meets. They need more meets to run in, and then we’ll see some great performances.”



The senior boys’ and girls’ editions of the 100m, 200m and 400m highlighted the day’s slate of events. Fast Track’s Kianna Henchell ran away with first place in the Under-17 girls’ 100m with a time of 12.18 seconds. Her club mate Phebe Thompson finished second in 12.59 seconds, and 90 Degrees’ Kaily Pratt crossed the finish line in third place in the time of 12.65 seconds.



Falcons Athletics’ Lynden Johnson, who has already qualified for this year’s CARIFTA Games, took first place in the time of 10.52 seconds. GB Heats Athletics’ Glendon Ingraham got second place in the time of 10.64 seconds, and rounding out the top three was Falcons Athletics’ Isaiah Bain with a time of 10.99 seconds.

Taking first place in the Under-20 girls’ 100m, which featured just two sprinters, was Rocks Athletics’ Leniqua Black with a time of 12.29 seconds. Latalia Knowles of Fast Track finished second with a time of 13.23 seconds.

Golden Eagles’ Taejuan Spence was the top place finisher in the Under-20 boys’ 100m with a time of 10.52 seconds. His teammate Zion Campbell took second position in the time of 10.64 seconds and Juwan Rigby of GB Heats Athletics finished third in 10.67 seconds.



Kenyan Knights’ Shatalyia Dorsett came away as the Under-17 girls’ 200m champion with a time of 24.44 seconds. Fast Tracks’ Janiyah Rolle and Shania Adderley finished second and third respectively, with times of 24.94 seconds and 25.41 seconds.

Falcons Athletics’ Johnson was also victorious in the Under-17 boys’ 200m with a time of 21.94 seconds. Bain followed in second as the only other competitor, with a time of 22.71 seconds.



The Under-20 girls’ 200m competition was dominated by Falcons Athletics’ Collinique Farrington, who finished first place with a time of 24.56 seconds. Britnee Joseph of GB Heats Athletics took second place with a time of 27.22 seconds and Fast Tracks’ Latalia Knowles was third in 27.42 seconds.

In the men’s 200m Andre Wells of Freeport Pacers captured first place in the time of 22.02 seconds. Glendon Ingraham of GB Heats Athletics finished second in the time 22.28 seconds and Fast Track’s Zaiden Cox took third place in the time of 22.53 seconds.



Dorsett once again came away as champion in the Under-17 girls’ 400m in the time of 57.38 seconds. Fast Tracks’ Adderley took second place in the time of 59.28 seconds and Falcons Athletics’ Stephanique Dean finished third in 59.53 seconds.

In the men’s 400m race, Shamar Smith GB Heats Athletics turned in the fastest time, 48.89 seconds. Wells finished second with a time of 49.61 seconds and GB Heats Athletics Michael Styles was third in 50.48 seconds.

As sponsor of the track meet, James Turner said it was imperative for the young athletes to have an outlet, especially given the current trying times. Turner stated that was both enthused and optimistic while surveying the competition.



“I feel like there’s a renaissance taking place on Grand Bahama. Folks who should have been involved, who weren’t involved, are now getting involved. We have a lot of talent here in Grand Bahama.



“We’ve always been a powerhouse in sports but in recent times we’ve been a little bit sluggish. I’m encouraged by the talent I’ve seen out here. This is a special day in Grand Bahama. The athletes, not having as much practice as they should have, looked good,” he concluded.