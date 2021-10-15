Hield, Kings close out preseason 4-0

PERFECT PRESEASON RECORD – “Buddy” Hield and the Sacramento Kings ended the preseason with a perfect 4-0 record, as they got ready for the upcoming regular games. The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) 2021-2022 regular season tips off this coming Tuesday night (October 19). (PHOTO: AP)

Chavanno “Buddy” Hield and the Sacramento Kings ended the preseason with a perfect 4-0 record, as they got ready for the upcoming regular games.

The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) 2021-2022 regular season tips off this coming Tuesday night (October 19). This past Thursday evening (October 14), however, the Kings quieted the re-tooled Los Angeles Lakers squad with a final score of 116-112.



Hield finished the contest with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kings’ point guard De´Aaron Fox led the charge with 21 points, three rebounds and five assists. Terence Davis added 20 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes supplied 15 points each.



The Grand Bahama native is hopeful to have a resurgent season. For the preseason, the 6´5´´ shooting guard out of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock averaged 12.7 points per game, while grabbing an average of five rebounds and dishing out 3.3 assists per night. However, it was not his most efficient showing from a shooting perspective, as he shot 32 percent from the field and 29 percent from the three-point arch.

Nonetheless Hield and company will look to make their presence felt in the Western Conference this season. They will take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, October 20.



Last season, Hield averaged 16.6 ppg while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 39 percent from the three-point arch. The former MTN (Mountain) Dew Three-Point Contest winner also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists nightly.



The Kings finished 31-41 last season, making it the 15th straight time of missing the playoffs.

Hield has seen his role fluctuate over the past couple of seasons. Going into this season, even after being involved in trade talks this past offseason, Hield has seemingly continued to take the professional approach.



“My job is to come out and play basketball. Whatever I’m called to do I gotta be ready to do it regardless if I like it or not,” he said during the team’s media day press conference a few weeks ago.

“I just believe in being professional, going out there and competing. Things happen, things change, but whatever the team needs me to do or whatever the situation is I have to be prepared for that.

“It’s fine … just got to know how to adjust,” he said.

Hield was, nearly, dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers this past August, in a package that would have included now Washington Wizard forward Kyle Kuzma.

A deal was in place between the Kings and Lakers, before the 2020 NBA Champions decided to send Kuzma, Montrez Harell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Russell Westbrook and three future second-round picks.