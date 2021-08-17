Grand Bahamian sporting pros shine over weekend

TRAVIS MUNNINGS

It was a busy weekend for some of our Grand Bahamian sporting pros who strung together some impressive performances in their own right.

Bosnian-Bahamian Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun returned to regular season action on Friday, August 12.

Grand Bahamian Travis Munnings made his NBA (National Basketball Association) Summer League (Las Vegas) debut for the Golden State Warriors on Friday, August 13.

Also, Grand Bahama native Michael Strachan made his NFL (National Football League) debut in week one of the pre-season for the Indianapolis Colts.

Jonquel and company struggled in their first game back, as the WNBA resumed regular season this past Friday night. The Sun fell to the Seattle Storm 79-57, with the 6’6’’ center finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds.



A few days later, on August 15 the Sun bounced back mightily to ground the Dallas Wings 80-59. Jones finished with another double-double, 19 points and 15 rebounds and four assists. With that double-double, it pushed her career total in that category to 50 and it was also her 11th time doing so for the season. The Sun will take on the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, August 17.



As for Munnings, the 6’6’’ power forward eventually found his footing after making his Summer League debut on August 13. In that contest, which resulted in the Warriors defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-84, Munnings finished with just one point and two rebounds.

In the following contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on August 15, the Bahamas’ men’s national team member showed up big time and knocked down some timely threes. The Warriors ultimately fell to the Pelicans in overtime 80-79, but Munnings finished with eight points on three-for-five shooting from the field and shot two-for-three from three-point distance in that effort.



The Warriors’ next contest is against the Los Angeles Lakers on August 17 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The NFL regular season is near, but the 2021 NFL draftees are looking to prove their worth during the ongoing preseason. For Strachan, his big play making ability was on full display for the Colts in their 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The 6’5’’ rookie wide receiver caught three passes out of five targets for 57 yards. One of the catches resulted in Strachan out leaping his defender for a huge gain of 31 yards in the first half of play.

The Colts will visit the Minnesota Vikings in week two of preseason play on August 21.