Grand Bahamian Mike Strachan with chance to realize NFL dream

DRAFTED – Grand Bahamian Mike Strachan, center was selected 299th overall in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft held May 1-3. (PHOTO: UCGOLDENEAGLES.COM)

After a record-setting junior year for the Charleston Golden Eagles, Grand Bahamian Michael Strachan is now with an opportunity to live out his dream of playing in the National Football League (NFL).

With the Indianapolis Colts on the clock, in the seventh round of the recently-held NFL Draft, the 6’5’’, 226-pound wide receiver got the call. Selected 229th overall, Strachan, surrounded by his family, made became one of the few Bahamian-born players, positioned to join the NFL.

In an interview with reporter Larra Overton, Strachan’s joy of his dream becoming a reality was evident. More so, Strachan was immensely grateful for the sacrifices of his parents, Jerome and Sheba, to ensure he was able to chase his dream.



“It just means the world to me knowing how many sacrifices that they made throughout my whole process. I couldn’t describe them. God has just been so good to me and I’m very blessed to even have them as parents, and this support base.

“I’m just blessed overall.”

Strachan was first introduced to the game of football by his dad, Jerome, who played collegiate ball at Bethune-Cookman College. Naturally, he was able to learn the game and become a high impact player in his own right.

“Like I tell people, my dad played football for Bethune-Cookman under Larry Little in the 80s. Football comes natural for me and I was able to learn it and attain all that information at such a young age,” he said.

The Colts recently traded for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason. Strachan also expects to join a healthy stable of wide receivers which includes four-time Pro-Bowler T.Y. Hilton.

Knowing his skill set and what he brings to the table, Strachan believes he can be used in a variety of ways, given his height and size at the position.

“I really see them using me, especially in the red-zone having a big 6´5´´ frame. With my combination of speed and strength, they can use me in so many different ways. They can use me on the outside, the inside, shift me around the field, and use me as a big target especially with the tools I’m bringing to the organization.”



The newly-drafted wide out began his football journey in Lynchburg, Virginia where he attended Liberty Christian Academy, according to Colts.com. After helping the team win a state championship, he transitioned to making history for the Golden Eagles.

In that post-selection interview Strachan expressed his readiness to play at the next level, despite last season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would have loved to play, but I knew that once the season got cancelled it was time to take a shot at the next level.

“I was really prepared for it. I was ready to go. I knew I could come in and compete and be an asset to the team right away. I’m an overall playmaker. I’m going to come in, coachable and give a championship effort.”

According to Strachan’s profile for the Golden Eagles, he earned All Mountain East Conference (MEC) First Team honors in 2018 and 2019.

Strachan set the school’s single-season record for receiving yards in 2018 with 1,007 yards on 48 receptions. In 2019 he repeated that feat with 78 receptions, setting the single-season record for receiving yards with 1,319 yards.

Also, in 2019, he was selected to the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American Second Team.