Grand Bahamian Dean drawing multiple offers

The former Tabernacle Falcons’ standout forward made the leap to join the Crestwood Preparatory Lions in Toronto, Canada back in 2018, and since then has drawn the eyes of over a dozen colleges.

For the 2019-2020 season, the 6´7´´ forward produced a number of memorable performances on his way to averaging 14.0 points per game, while averaging 13.9 rebounds per game. His production on the stat sheet helped the Lions finish that season with a 10-5 win/loss record. The Lions, that season, also made it to the “Final 8 Championships,” where they were ousted in the quarterfinals by Bills Crothers S.S., 94-80.

Currently, Dean is back on the island working out and staying sharp with Crestwood teammate, Elijah Fisher. The two were not able to follow up on their success last year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Nonetheless, Dean described his first season as a Lion as his adjustment period.

“My first season was kind of up and down. But, after I got used to playing and used to the competition over there, my experience was really good.



“I had a couple of good games and ended up getting the Canadian rebounding record for 33 rebounds in a game.”

Dean disclosed that currently he has 15 offers from some prestigious basketball programs in the United States, such as Ole Miss, the University of Alabama, the University of Southern California (USC), the University of Texas and others.

Dean has blossomed from his time as a Falcon and even as a member of the junior national team that finished with the bronze medal of the 2019 CentroBasket Tournament staged in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As he seeks to take his skills to new heights, Dean outlined exactly what it is that he needs to work on.

“I’ve become a great player. I just need to work on my ball handling and stuff like that. I’ve been told I’m a good shooter and rebounder and hustle player.



“My last year at Tabernacle helped my confidence. They allowed me to put the ball on the floor more and it got me ready to go over to Canada to pursue my dreams.”

Dean spent most of his years growing up playing with the Falcons’ grassroot system. As he ascended the ranks from primary to high school, he spent many of those years playing under coach Kevin Clarke.

The current Falcons senior boys coach, Clarke is extremely proud to see how well Dean developed into the player that he is today.



“When we first got Romad he was a shy, timid kid. He really didn’t talk much and he was really reserved. To see the progress from when he first came to Tabernacle to where he is right now, it’s tremendous. It makes me feel like a real proud father and a real proud coach.”



With former Falcon Franco Miller Jr. having played for Crestwood before finding a home collegiately, Clarke shared the Falcons’ program is focused on placing the athletes in the right situation to grow. Now, with Dean trending in that direction, Clarke credited the program’s resilience in that mission.

“We try to put our kids in the right situation for them to succeed. As you can see with Franco now with Romad on his way, once God blesses Him with health and strength he’ll definitely be a major Division I player.

“We have a few others that I think are coming up and could follow in the same footsteps of those two (Franco and Romad),” he concluded.