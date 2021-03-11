Gladstone “Moon” McPhee excited daughter Coach Yo contract extended

Pictured from left are Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her father, Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee.

The Ole Miss Athletic Department recently showed faith in Bahamian-born and bred Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Both parties agreed to a four-year contract extension yesterday (Wednesday, March 10) that will keep McPhee-McCuin, through 2025 as head coach of the Lady Rebels’ basketball program. This season proved to be a challenging one but the ladies played their way to an 11-11 overall record, while recording a 5-10 record against Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponents, inclusive of the post tournament.

Details of the deal were not disclosed, however, according to Ole Miss Athletics.com, additional financial commitments were made to McPhee-McCuin’s coaching staff s well.

Her father, one of the pillars of Bahamian sports, basketball especially, Gladstone “Moon” McPhee recently shared his excitement about the historic accomplishment.

“As a parent, having watched her grow up makes me and all of us proud. It should make the country proud. It’s all about the will.

“Right now, she’s working hard. I’m so proud of her. Hopefully, this extra four years allows her to make her mark.

“When she first signed on to coach she asked them to give her three years and she’ll have the program back to where they want it, same as she did in Jacksonville.

“I’m extremely proud of her being my daughter, a Bahamian and an inspiration to other young women.

“And, I say to parents - give your girls a chance. Give them the opportunity. I remember giving her three sports to choose from, swimming, tennis and basketball. She said basketball.

“From then we got to work. Being around her and the team for six months I can only say, wait until next year.”

Among the accomplishments outlined by Ole Miss Athletics, McPhee-McCuin and the Lady Rebels made it to the quarterfinals of the recently held SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2010.

The squad also had the highest ranked recruiting class going into the 2020-2021 season, with the top-ranked transfer in Shakira Austin leading the way for the team.

McPhee-McCuin was excited to get the deal done and appealed to the residents of Oxford, Mississippi for their continued support.

“I appreciate Chancellor Boyce and Keith for their belief in me and my vision. In addition, I'd like to thank Lynnette Johnson for her support, mentorship and commitment to our program.

“When I took this opportunity three years ago, I had every intent to build this program from the ground up. I knew it was important to hire people that I felt could bring my vision to life.

“My staff and I have been working tirelessly to get to the point that we're at currently, and while we know we've accomplished tons, we are fully aware that there's still more work to do. I would be remiss if I didn't include our players who have sacrificed and overcome major adversity this season, while still making history on the court, community and classroom. My vision is clear, I am motivated and my whole staff is committed.

“I am asking the community of Oxford to join us in making The Pavilion the place to be for women's basketball. This building process will take everyone, and I am honored and humbled to be the leader of this program. There are truly ‘No Ceilings’ to what we can accomplish!”

Ole Miss’ Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter was quoted by Ole Miss Athletics saying: “Coach Yo has taken incredible strides in elevating Ole Miss Women's Basketball to national contention.

“From recruiting, to style of play, to the personal growth of student-athletes, she is committed to excelling in all facets of the program, and that dedication was clear in the momentum our team established this season. With Yo’s energy, leadership and vision, Ole Miss is on a championship path, and we're excited to see the journey.”