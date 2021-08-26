GB’s Jonquel Jones continuing MVP pace

ON MVP TITLE PACE – Holmes Rock native and Bosnian-Bahamian Jonquel Jones is on track for the 2021 WNBA most valuable player (MVP) title. Las Vegas Aces’ Aja Wilson (22) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun’s Jones (35) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Dana Jensen/The Day via AP)

Holmes Rock native and Bosnian-Bahamian Jonquel Jones’ 2021 campaign has caught the eyes of many and she is squarely in the running for a crowning achievement.

While the announcement of the 2021 Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) Most Valuable Player (MVP) is set for later in the season, Jones, as of late, appears to be the clear-cut favorite for the award.

In a recent article written by Sydney Umeri of SBNation.com, where the top five MVP candidates’ seasons were discussed, the 6’6’’ center for the Connecticut Sun was listed at number one. Certainly, the list will remain fluid, but according to the article’s description of Jones’ season, the three-time all-star’s banner year has her footsteps ahead of her rivals.



“Jonquel Jones is having the best season of her WNBA career. Though she missed five games playing Eurobasket, that has not stopped her from being my top-ranked MVP candidate for this season.

“Along with DeWanna Bonner, she is the cornerstone of the Connecticut Sun, and her presence on the court cannot go unseen. This versatile 6’6’’ forward averages a double-double, shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from the three. She also leads the league in rebounds and was named an All-Star for the third time in her five-year career.

“Jones also leads the Sun in four of the five main stat categories, points, rebounds, steals, and blocks, making her the only player to lead her team in four of the five main categories. Simply put, she is the Sun’s most valuable player, and arguably the league’s as well.”



As recent as August 23, Jones was named the league’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season. During the Sun’s stretch of games from August 15-19, Jones posted averages of 18.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, going 4-0 over that stretch.



Her UMMC Ekaterinburg teammate and Phoenix Mercury’s Britney Griner won the Western Conference Player of the Week honor.

Jones’ points per game average dipped slightly over the past week but she remained top five in the league’s scoring pecking order with 19.9 points per game, a career-high. She remains on the right path to her third rebounding title with a league-leading average of 11.1 rebounds per contest.

She also boasts a career-high 3.0 assists per night, while averaging 1.4 steals and one blocked shot per night.

The Sun recently defeated the Las Vegas Aces, 76-62, on August 24 to take sole possession of first place in the league at 18-6, and have already clinched their berth to the playoffs.

The Sun take the court tonight against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.