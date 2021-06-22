Freeport has solid attendance for President’s Cup, National

Seventy-two golfers, inclusive of 21 players out of Grand Bahama converged in the nation’s capital – Nassau, New Providence – and took part in the Bahamas Golf Federation (BGF) National Amateur Golf Championships and President’s Cup over the weekend past.

The three-round tournament took place June 18-20.

The National Amateur Tournament was a gross scoring competition while the President’s Cup was a net scoring event and used the players’ scores from the last two rounds in the National Amateur Tournament.

The Male National Amateur Championship title went to Heatcliffe Kane, who won the Male Regular Divisional title with a score of 215. Richard Gibson Jr. was the runner-up with a final score of 221.

Anne Fernandez was announced as the Female National Amateur Champion after winning the Female Regular Division with a final score of 224. Holly Mclean finished as the runner-up in that division with a score of 231.

Lynford Miller walked away as the winner of the Mid-Amateur Division Championship with a final score of 232. Chris Bloore came in as the runner-up with a score of 245.

In the Male Seniors’ Division Robert Martyn finished with the top score, 233, while Broderick Pinder finished as the runner-up with a score of 234.

The winner of the Female Senior Division was Francise Dillet as the sole competitor in that division.

Paul Bowe won the Super Seniors’ Division with a score of 240. Leroy Williamson was the runner-up with a score of 244.



In the Legends Division, Maxwell Quant won that division with a score of 272, while Ambrose Gouthoro finished as the runner-up with a score of 275.

In Presidential Cup action, Bloore was declared the overall champion with a final score of 142. He also came away as the Mid-Amateur Division champion of the President’s Cup. Leander Brice was the runner-up of the Mid-Amateur Division with a final score of 147.

Kane once again walked away as the Male Regular Division with a score of 142, with Gibson Jr. finishing as the runner-up and a final score of 144.



Fernandez also won the Female Regular Division crown with a score of 148, with Jenna Bayles earning honors as the runner-up with a final score of 151.

Broderick Pinder walked away with the Male Senior championship with a final score of 144. Ashley Glinton finished as the runner-up with a final score of 145. Dillet was the sole competitor of the Female Senior Division and thus crowned champion scoring 163.



In the Male Super Senior Division, Paul Major won that championship with a final score 148 with Leroy Williamson finishing as the runner-up, scoring 150.

In the Male Legends Division, Eustan Forbes finished as the champion with a score of 155. Marvin Bethell was named the runner-up after scoring 156.

The BGF expressed appreciation to all the competitors who traveled and to the Ocean Club Golf Course and the Royal Blue Golf Course for the accommodations.