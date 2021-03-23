Fast Track set to who host Spring Fling Invitational

SPRING INTO COMPETITION – The first Fast Track Spring Fling Track and Field Invitational takes place Saturday, March 27, at 9:00 a.m. at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The island’s local track and field athletes are scheduled to be back in action this coming weekend. The first Fast Track Spring Fling Track and Field Invitational is slated.

The meet is set to kick-off Saturday, March 27, at 9:00 a.m. at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. It will be the Fast Track Club's second time hosting a meet for the year, on the heels of their sixth annual Fletcher J. Lewis Track and Field Invitational.

Along with Fast Track, the Golden Eagles, Falcons Athletics, Rocks Athletics, and some schools figure to be heavily represented at the inaugural event.

The decision to host the event was made with the intention of allowing the local athletes to have more chances to compete. The meet could also serve as an opportunity for the junior athletes to qualify for the 2021 CARIFTA Games, scheduled to take place in August (13-15) at the Bermuda National Sports Centre in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Fast Track head coach Ravanno Ferguson shared that with Blue Marlin Management hosting its own meet this coming Saturday, Grand Bahama also needs more opportunities to organize track meets moving forward.

“We decided to put this meet on despite the fact that there was an event scheduled for that day by another club but. But, we feel our kids in Grand Bahama need a chance for meets to compete at.

“So, we jumped on board to host another meet just to keep our kids active. (It seems) that Nassau has a meet almost every other weekend. So, to be on par with them, we felt it was most important to have this track meet to keep our athletes sharp.”

Much like the Fletcher Lewis Invitational, the primary school division will kickstart the meet from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and then transition to the high school portion of the competition.

While the meet will feature key events in all divisions, including the 100 meters, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m and some field events, Ferguson disclosed there will be a twist to how the 100m, 200m and 400m are coordinated in the Under 17 and Under 20 girls and boys’ categories.

“We’re going to have an invitational 100m, 200m and 400m, to give our top quarter-milers and sprinters a chance to race against each other.



“By putting the best against the best, this will hopefully allow them to better their times in the season, while competing against each other. For instance, if we have three or four guys who can run 49 seconds (in the 400m) but are in different age groups, we’ll set it up as an invitational whereby they race each other to sharpen their skills. The same would go for the previously mentioned races.”

Social distance will be strictly enforced with spectators not allowed in the stands. However, onlookers can park along the fencing perimeter of the Complex to keep their eyes on the action.