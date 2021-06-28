Fast Track Athletics Club excels in Pompano Beach

SHINING BRIGHT – Pictured left to right is Alexis Smith, Rizpah Thompson, Phebe Thompson and Shania Adderley, the quartet that won the 13-14 girls 4x400m relay at the 45th annual Northwest Track and Field Classic on June 13 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (PHOTO COURTESY OF FAST TRACK MANAGEMENT)

Fast Track Athletics showed up and produced some impressive performances during the recent trip to the United States.

Head Coach Ravanno Fergson and the seven-lady roster he carried; Kellise Roberts, Mireya Evans, Alexis Smith, Rizpah Thompson, Phebe Thompson, Kianna Henchell, and Shania Adderley, participated in the 45th Annual Northwest Track and Field Classic.

The event took place on June 12-13 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Ferguson said he was excited and immensely proud of the girls’ efforts, which resulted in a number of gold medal finishes and other top place finishes.

“We commenced on Saturday, June 12, 2021 with our primary star Kellise Roberts who qualified for both the 100 meters and 200m finals,” Ferguson informed.

“It is noteworthy to say that Kellise had the second highest qualifying time in both events and was victorious that Sunday, June 13, 2021. She secured gold medals for the 100m and 200m competitions. Thereafter, she competed in the long jump and placed fourth overall.

“To further astound the crowd, Alexis Smith was the first junior girl (13-14 years old division) to secure a medal by placing second in the 800m. She also qualified for the 400m finals that Sunday but was shy of receiving a medal by placing fourth in the competition.

“Phebe Thompson electrified the crowd with a heightened performance in the 100 and 200 meters. She had the second and third highest qualifying time in the 100 and 200 meters respectively. Thompson placed second in the 100 meters and third in the 200 meters on Sunday. It was spectacular, as her performance along with Kianna Henchell, led to a “clean sweep,” for the Fast Track Athletic girls team.

“Henchell played a pivotal role in the Fast Track Athletic girls team, securing a win in all sprint categories. Henchell competed in the preliminaries for the 100 and 200 meters and qualified with the fastest time in the 100 meters and the second fastest time in the 200 meters.

“Her outstanding performance and efforts led her to gold medal victories in both the 100 and 200m.

“Shania Adderley displayed an impressive performance. She astonished the crowd with her performance in the preliminaries of the 200 and 400m, scoring the highest and second highest qualifying time respectively.

“Adderley came to win and took home the gold medal in the 400m with a blistering 59.27 seconds. She solidified the Fast Track trademark, “Go fast or go home!” She also placed second in the 200 meters,” further disclosed Coach Ferguson.

The medal haul was capped off with gold medal performances in the 4x100 and 4x400m relays.

“As a team effort, our 4x100m team of Alexis, Phebe, Shania, and Rizpah was triumphant in the 4x400m relay with a time of four minutes and 20 seconds (4:20.00). That set the stage for the 4x100m relay, in which Shania, Phebe, Rizpah and Kianna claimed the gold in 50.42 seconds.”

While the aforementioned winning performances were heralded, Ferguson gave special recognition to Evans and Rizpah, who came close to winning medals in their events.

“In addition, our very own Mireaya Evans participated in the 200 and 400m (11-12 years old division) that Saturday and secured her place in the finals for both events. On Sunday, with tenacity and grace she was just short of winning a medal in the 400 meters by placing fourth and she secured seventh place in the 200 meters. It was an outstanding effort.

“The Fast Track junior girl's success in the qualifying rounds continued with Ms. Rizpah Thompson. She came first in the 400m and second in the 20m qualifying rounds thereby advancing to the finals.

“Unfortunately, to our dismay, she was unable to compete in the final competition. Nevertheless, she displayed great vigor during her preliminaries and we definitely look forward to an outstanding performance next year.”

Ferguson closed by sharing that it was an exhilarating experience, to watch and cheer on his young core of athletes, and see them shine on the international stage.



“It was an amazing performance the Fast Track girls athletic team displayed. We all watched with excitement and amazement as the girls qualified with top scores and came out victorious.

“We salute and congratulate them for their team spirit and efforts. As we cheered from the sidelines and watched intently, there was satisfaction that the hard work came to fruition. The Fast Track Executive Management is exceptionally proud of their achievements,” he concluded.