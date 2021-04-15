Falcons’ track team impressive at Santa Fe Last Chance Meet

PERFORMING WELL – Falcons Athletics competed at the Santa Fe High School Last Chance Meet on April 7 in Alachua, Florida. Pictured left is Head Coach Nickito Johnson and pictured at back right is Team Manager Sophia Higgs. (PHOTO: FALCONS ATHLETICS)

With a number of top performances, including a CARIFTA qualifying showing by Lynden Johnson, Falcons Athletics Club made its presence felt at the Santa Fe High School Last Chance Meet held in Alachua, Florida.

The event took place on April 7 and Head Coach Nickito Johnson said he is proud of the 20-member team he carried over.

Despite finishing second behind Columbia High School’s James Williamson in the boys 100 meters, Johnson managed to hit the boys Under 17 2021 CARIFTA qualifying standard (11.02 seconds A-standard) when he clocked 10.98 seconds. His teammate Isiah Bain finished seventh overall and met that division’s CARIFTA qualifying B-standard (11.24 seconds), clocking11.18 seconds.

Zion Campbell also finished third overall in that event. However, he missed out on the Under 20 boys CARIFTA standard (10.75 seconds) with a time of 10.99 seconds.

The Falcons also picked up victories on the field with Tyler Missick taking the gold in the boys’ high jump. He managed to clear 1.95m to pick up the win but missed out on qualifying for CARIFTA outright. The standard to meet is 2.00m.

Seth Thompson proved to have the strongest arm in the boys’ discus throw. He finished with a distance of 45m to claim the victory. His teammate, Sergio Hinds finished 11th overall in that same event with a distance of 30.50m.

Johnson voiced that he was proud of Thomas Grant Jr., who is practically a newbie when it comes to running the hurdles event. He managed to finish second in the boys 110m hurdles with a time of 17.37 seconds.

“As a coach I was very proud of him. This is his first international competition and first time running hurdles period. For him to travel there and finish second overall really made me proud of him.”

Grant also finished fifth in the Long Jump event with a distance of 6.01m.

In the girls’ 100m, Ashleah Hewitt won her heat but finished fifth overall with a time of 13.37 seconds and Johnson noted that Hewitt has been working hard in practice.

In the girls’ 400m Collinique Farrington missed the qualifying standard (56.58 seconds) but finished first with a time of 58.75 seconds. Coach Johnson attributed the lack of competition in the event to Farrington not meeting that standard. Her teammate Treasure Burrows finished second with a time of 1:00.00.

In the boys’ 400m, Makaylin Forbes finished first overall with a time of 49.94 seconds and was second overall in the 200m with a time of 22.10 seconds.

Grant Jr., along with Nathaniel Thompson competed in the boys’ 300m hurdles. Grant Jr. finished seventh overall with a time of 45.21 seconds, while Thompson finished eighth with a time of 46.36 seconds.

Overall, Coach Johnson was happy about the performances put on by the athletes.

“I’m really pleased with the performances of the athletes and I’m happy, and just be proud of my kids and how hard they have worked. It clearly shows that lack of competition was something that has held us back coming to this caliber of a meet.