Falcons Athletics slates first track meet

ROLLING ALONG – The Falcons Athletics Club will host the first James Turner: Track and Field Classic this coming Saturday, May 8 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Falcons Athletics Track and Field Club, under strict health and safety protocols, is getting set to host its first ever meet.

In honor of a noted businessman, the first James Turner Track and Field Classic is scheduled for this coming Saturday, May 8 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. The meet is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Head coach of the host club, Nickito Johnson, shared that the meet would provide an opportunity for the local track and field talent on the island to compete. Given the lack of activity recently due to the emergency orders, Johnson believes it is important to help the athletes remain sharp, whenever possible.

“The idea of hosting the meet was generated by the fact that we know our kids need meets,” Johnson stated.

“After we (Falcons Athletics) traveled to Florida for the Easter break and we had kids who actually made CARIFTA qualifying standards, we saw the need to host the meet because we want to give the kids events so that they can sharpen their skills in case there is a CARIFTA Trials or CARIFTA Games.

“So, we’re just trying to give the kids more opportunities,” he further explained.

The events during the meet will be run as timed finals and will include the 100 meters, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 800m, 1500m. Field events will include the shot put, discus, javelin, high jump and long jump.

With a loaded schedule, Johnson is looking forward to all of the local clubs playing major roles in the potential success of the meet.

“From what I’ve seen, we have all of the clubs here on the island set to compete. Along with us, we have Grand Bahama Heats Athletics, Golden Eagles, Fast Athletics, Unique Athletics, Invictus, basically all of the clubs on the island.

“We also have one club coming out of Grand Cay - the Grand Cay Avengers.”

Because of his (Turner) philanthropic efforts in the past, Johnson felt it appropriate to honor the entrepreneur by naming the meet in his honor. Known as someone who has a heart for young people, according to Johnson, Turner was one of many persons the club approached, and he automatically obliged.



“We approached him about sponsoring the meet. We spoke to several people in fact. He was willing to step up to the plate and help us with the money to take care of all the bills.

“He’s a businessman in this community and he’s all for helping the young people, and we often go to him and ask for help. And he always obliges so we decided to name this meet in his honor,” Johnson concluded.