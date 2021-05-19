Dates set for HOYTES Labor Day Invitational

LABOR DAY CLASSIC SET – The Triple Play Labor Day Classic, hosted by HOYTES, is set to take place June 2-5 at the Jack Hayward Gymnasium. Pictured is action between Power 1 (yellow) out of Nassau and the Agape Eagles (blue) out of Abaco during the 9-10 Boys’ Championship at the 2019 tournament. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Triple Play Labor Day Tournament, hosted by the HOYTES (Helping Our Youth Through Education and Sports) organization, is expected to go on as planned.

The annually held AAU-styled tournament is scheduled to take place June 2-5 and will be staged at the Gladstone “Moon” McPhee Park.

Expected to be featured center-stage will be teams competing in the Boys’ 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and Open Divisions. However, the special attraction will include, for the first time in the tournament’s existence, a mixed Boys’ and Girls’ 7-8 Division.

Tournament Director and HOYTES Founder, Gladstone “Moon” McPhee, is excited about the prospect of hosting the tournament under strict health and safety protocols.

Despite receiving an overwhelming desire to play from teams around the country, McPhee noted he is unsure just how many teams will be able to travel under the current emergency orders.

“We usually have the teams from Nassau and the Family Islands. We don’t know what it’s going to look like this year, because of the (COVID-19) tests incoming teams will have to take.

“We’re bracing for just having the young people in Grand Bahama and even Grand Cay, which is right next door competing.”

McPhee has maintained the position that the kids need the competitive outlet and must get it as safely as they can. The Bahamas and the world at large has been navigating through the current global health pandemic, and the revered coach desires to provide one more outlet for the young athletes to take advantage of.



“We have to keep these kids mentally stable. We have to give them something to do. That’s the whole idea of it, to make sure our kids have something to do and be active.



“In the United States and everywhere else, the young people are playing. We have to find something for them to do.

“We have a lot of teams that want to come but it’s a situation where sponsorship is going to be tough for transportation. Every year we take care of the teams’ transportation, but this year that does not look too promising,” he concluded