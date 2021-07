Pictured left to right are Helena Cooper (Rising Stars), Stephanie Hall (Parent, Rising Stars), Trudy Wilson (Treasurer, Rising Stars), Wadrina Wright (President, CSGB), Delores Frazier (Assistant Office Clerk, CSGB) and Yvonne Lockhart (President, Rising Stars).

Following the success of the Strike-Out Cancer Tournament held this past July 10, the Rising Stars Girls’ Developmental Softball League presented the Cancer Society of Grand Bahama (CSGB) with proceeds made at the tournament.

Rising Stars, in collaboration with the National Fast-Pitch Coaches Association, hosted the event in hopes of raising funds to assist the CSGB in it efforts to assist patients receive the care they need.