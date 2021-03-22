Coach “Moon” McPhee expresses confidence in Ole Miss Lady Rebels

LADY REBELS (PHOTO: OLE MISS ATHLETICS)

Despite the Ole Miss Lady Rebels not having Bahamian bred head coach, Yolett McPhee-McCuin on the sidelines due to her testing positive for COVID-19, the team has continued to prove to be highly competitive formidable during the ongoing Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

The Lady Rebels are now 2-0 in Collierville, Tennessee, location of the tournament, with a chance to advance through to the Final Four (Monday, March 22), against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Memphis Regional Final.

Although McPhee-McCuin may not be with the team physically as they trek through the tournament, her father, the legendary Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee shared that she is certainly still coaching from afar. With their impressive wins over Samford back on March 19, and against the Tulane Green Wave on March 20, Coach “Moon” believes the team is primed to make an appearance in the semifinals, and eventually the finals.

“She (Coach Yo) may not be there physically, but she’s there with the technology they have.

“She’s not on the bench, but she’s there dealing with the coaches and the players. I understand she talked to the players in practice and everything.

“Tonight, is a big night for us though. We’d like to win tonight and move on the Final Four.”

The Lady Rebels cruised past Samford in the opening round, 64-45 and later pulled off a gutsy win against the Green Wave, 72-61.



Based on the previous contest against the Green Wave, which featured a strong defensive effort from both teams, Coach “Moon” thinks that tenacity on the part of the Rebels will see them through the rest of the way.

“The last game I watched, both teams had a lot of turnovers. But the key to it all was they stayed with it, they fought hard, and showed no panic at all.

“I’m proud of the team and the direction that the whole program is going. So, we expect them to keep it up.”

Should Ole Miss advance to the semi-finals, the Rebels will take on the winner of the Northern Iowa versus St. Louis contest, on March 26 in Memphis, Tennessee.