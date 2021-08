BBC PRESENTATION – The Bahamas Boxing Commission on Monday, August 23, made a financial donation to former Commonwealth and national boxing champion Ray Minus Jr. The presentation was made by BBC Secretary Calvin Greene, right, and Treasurer Alvin Sargent, on behalf of Chairman Fred Sturrup. The check is to assist with the ex- champ’s medical expenses. Other active members of the commission are Deputy Chairman Dr. Munir Rashad; Fernley Palmer; Statistician Paul Moxey and Walter Rolle.