Police out of order

Pictured from left are ACP Samuel Butler; ACP Ashton Greenslade and ACP Theophilus Cunningham. ACCP Butler handed over to ACP Greenslade, who handed over to ACP Cunningham back in August of this year. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)

A senior police officer informed on Thursday, advance voting day, that no special categories were designated. Understandably, those in wheelchairs, or needing the assistance of a walking cane, were treated with discretion. Beyond that, there should have been no priorities, and jumping of lines.

Yet, in the Polling Division 9-13 block at Sir Jack Hayward Jr. High in the Pineridge Constituency, none other than police officers were guilty of acting out of order. A female police officer, believed to be a sergeant, showed up around 10:00 a.m. and indiscriminately called other officers who were standing in line, and led them to the door of the voting area. This resulted in a gathering at the door entrance which was totally outside of protocol.

It was to the extent whereby the presiding officer had to speak to those gathered, firmly, and threatened to have them all removed by the police. It was a blatant and arrogant display by the offending officers, sending an extremely wrong message. Fortunately, the “senior” officer, aforementioned, a Superintendent, came on the scene and assisted in restoring order. However, her colleagues had already tainted the good name of the Grand Bahama Police Department.

It must be emphasized here that members of the work teams at the polling division functioned professionally and did their best to ensure a smooth process. They all are to be commended. Those “out of order” officers, though, ought to be called in, to be told how important it is to operate within protocols. They jumped the line on senior citizens, in their 70s and perhaps older, without due care and attention.

Those who have signed on to keep order, ought always set the proper examples. Mindful of the orderly culture within the GB Police Department, under the recently transferred Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade, and his predecessor Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler, it is unfortunate that there seems, already, to be a slippage.

New Chief Police of Grand Bahama and the Northern Region, ACP Theophilus Cunningham, should be fully aware that there was a high standard in place before him. He should, thus, understand his obligation.