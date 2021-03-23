Young Bahamian successful in unlimited engineer’s exam

EXAM SUCCESS – Cory Nixon, a marine engineer currently sailing with Carnival Cruise Lines, has just successfully completed his unlimited 2nd Engineer’s licence examinations. This means that he is only one step away from becoming a Chief Engineer, which is the pinnacle of the ocean-going aspect of his career.

Cory Nixon, a marine engineer currently sailing with Carnival Cruise Lines, has just successfully completed his unlimited 2nd Engineer’s licence examinations, as he continues in his career at sea with one of the largest cruise lines in the world.

This means that he is only one step away from becoming a Chief Engineer, which is the pinnacle of the ocean-going aspect of his career and can only be achieved by his continued acquisition of sea time and experience on these large ocean-going vessels before actually sitting the exam to become a Chief Engineer.

He is the first Bahamian 2nd Engineer (unlimited tonnage) to be registered under the Bahamas Maritime Authority. Gaining this credential is a major milestone and although the path has been unconventional, uncertain at times and financially taxing, the rewards seem to outweigh the challenges by far. It represents a major milestone in his career and he is both thankful and excited for the added opportunities that this qualification will now bring.

Nixon is a 2008 graduate of the St. Anne’s High School, and immediately upon completion of his secondary education he knew that this is exactly what he wanted to do. A brief career with yachts and other pleasure craft gave way to his enrollment at the College of The Bahamas in 2011, where at the time there was dialog along the lines of a partnership with an acclaimed Maritime College in the United States.

Even though this relationship did not materialize, Nixon remained focused on his goal of becoming a marine engineer. He was successful in his application to attend the State University of New York Maritime College in the Bronx, New York, reputed as one of the leading institutions in the world in the area of maritime studies.

While enrolled at the SUNY Maritime College he excelled academically, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering Summa Cum Laude and having the distinction of being named the Cadet Chief Engineer on the school’s training ship T.S. “Empire State” for the duration of his final summer sea training term, where he had direct supervision of all of the other engineering cadets on the training cruise.

He graduated from this prestigious institution in September, 2017. He admits that this education was a costly one and he is eternally grateful to the individuals and establishments who assisted him along the way.

Nixon is passionate about sharing with other young Bahamians the advantages of a career at sea and not necessarily as an engineer but opportunities exist for those who are interested in becoming a Bridge Watch officer, which leads to the acquisition of a Captain or unlimited Master Mariner’s licence.

As cruise liners are self-contained communities, employment in almost any area that exists ashore, can be found on ocean-going vessels. Fewer opportunities exist on cargo vessels but the jobs are just as exciting. A career at sea affords you the chance of a lifetime to travel the world, visit exotic destinations, become a part of an international crew and all while earning a living. Nixon adds that the perspective gained from working and traveling with his colleagues from many countries, is priceless.

An excellent opportunity is available to high school students locally to receive an introductory exposure to a life at sea by participating in the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) which is a program jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Science & Technology along with the Ministry of Transport and Local Government. The BMCC is open to all students in grades 10 -12, public and private schools, and meets twice weekly. There are cohorts in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera and Inagua, with consideration being given to expand to other islands. Students need only contact their Guidance Counselors for further information and to obtain registration forms. Nixon admits that he was not a member of the BMCC but would encourage as many students as possible to register and participate in the program.