Wilchcombe facing challenge

SOCIAL SERVICES’ ASSISTANCE CONCERNS – Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe (right), is facing challenges in his new ministry, after learning that some $800,000 is being spent weekly in assistance vouchers. Also pictured is Minister of State for Social Services Lisa Rahming (left). (PHOTO: BIS)

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe, member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini came under fire from some Wednesday (September 29), after calling for a two-week halt in the Food Assistance Program.

He faces a challenge.

Wilchcombe and Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development, Lisa Rahming, met with Social Services’ management and staff in the capital, New Providence.

Following the meeting, the minister spoke with media personnel.

“I just don’t understand why we were spending $800,000-plus per week. I have a difficulty with that and they buy through a second hand while it would make more sense to have warehouses of food and calls for the distributions. We can buy it from the manufacturers or producers at the factories.

“Why are we spending an incredible amount of money going through second and third parties when it’s costing the state so much and still not getting as many people the food as I’d like them to have?”

The task force, which is headed by Susan Larson, was launched at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide widespread food assistance.

It was assisting about 57,000 households when it was initially launched.

As of this week, it is helping 17,000 households.

Wilchcombe noted that there are “much more” people who are actually suffering.

“We have to find a better way to do it,” he said. “So, we’re going to work on that immediately. The program ends now, so we have to move with haste to introduce the new program.”

Residents took to social media in response.

One female resident questioned: “So, when Social Services takes over, what happens to all those ppl that was taken off social service? Most were senior citizens who the former minister said were getting pension even though pension can’t sustain a person for the one month? Most who uses this network are either the elderly or single, unemployed mothers who may or may not already (be) on social services, with the most not be eligible to continue on Rapids program.”

Patrick Petty asked: “So, how would the people who can’t wait on assistance tomorrow, survive for 2 weeks while the system is being revamped?”

Vanessa Whyms said: “A lot of persons who need it can’t get help. Clean it up.”

Another resident asked: “What about NIB payment, will that end also? A lot of people are still out of work, so sad.”

Jennifer Cleare said: “Wow, so ya’ll rather persons go to bed hungry, the economy is under siege.”

Another female resident noted: “Well they already sent me a email saying I need another letter from my former employer to continue getting the grocery voucher!”

Not all of the responses were negative.

Vandea Stuart said: “With so many people hurting in this lil country … certainly #ASadDay! I pray they resolve this sooner rather than later, because many people mainly Bahamians genuinely need the help.”

Kenya Clarke claimed: “The key word is temporary and that’s good. I watch with my own eyes where ppl had family members write letters and send it in with their NIB number and was able to walk out with 3 and 4 vouchers. The system was abused.”

One male commented: “$800K a week, and only 17,000 people benefitted?”

Wilchcombe and Rahming are hoping to implement a more economic, efficient system to “better” the services of the ministry.

“We are going to put in place a timeframe that will reduce response time because the difficulty we have with that is, people are hurting and they don’t have tomorrow; they have today!” stated the minister.