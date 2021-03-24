Western Atlantic University School of Medicine beginning construction

CONSTRUCTION HAS BEGUN – Principals of Western Atlantic University are forging ahead and construction has already begun on their multi-million-dollar facility in Freeport, said the Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

One of the many projects in the pipeline for Grand Bahama, is soon on its way to coming to fruition, said Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson.

The focus is now on Western Atlantic University. A number of the pipeline projects, which are in the medical field, have been on hold since Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19. However, principals of Western Atlantic University are forging ahead and construction has already begun on their multi-million-dollar facility.

The medical school signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with the Government of The Bahamas on October 21, 2019.

At that time, the HOA signed between the two parties was for the construction of a 98,000 square foot facility, inclusive of classrooms, offices, lab facilities, maintenance, security and related spaces, to the tune of an investment in excess of $64 million, in the first three years alone.

“I am pleased to announce that construction has commenced on the state-of-the-art Western Atlantic School of Medicine on East Sunrise in Freeport, Grand Bahama. The project which should see the completion of its first phase by year end, will consist of a 26-thousand-square-foot building occupying some 10 acres of land with a projected enrollment of some 200 students by 2022,” Thompson revealed during his recent communication in the Senate.

“Madam President, this translates into some 100 full time construction jobs for the first phase, to the tune of some $33 million of investment into the Grand Bahama economy. Good news for Grand Bahama.

“Additionally, the second phase of this investment is slated to begin in January of 2022 and to be completed in December of 2022. It is expected to be to the tune of some $15 million and projecting another 100 jobs with some 75 full time construction jobs, and an additional 24-thousand-square-feet of facilities spread over another 10 acres of land and a projected enrollment of 500 students,” he disclosed.

“I should add that both phases will see the construction of a state-of-the-art Medical Education and Medical Tourism Facilities,” Thompson said.

He noted that Western Medical is also committed to providing internship and scholarships to qualifying Bahamian students, and to working with the Ministry of Tourism, to put together a Medical Tourism Portfolio and marketing strategy for Grand Bahama.

Additionally, Thompson said that two other premier medical institutions have expressed interest in conducting business on the island.

“We are also pleased to learn of the announcement by Doctors Hospital of its plans to partner with Cleveland Clinic to develop a medical facility on Grand Bahama. This is again all good news for Grand Bahama,” he said.

As for Grand Bahama’s existing public hospital, The Rand Memorial Hospital, the minister said that reconstruction and rebuilding of the facility is near completion.

“Madam President, I am pleased to report the near completion of the first phase of the Rand Memorial Hospital. This Minnis’ Government immediately set the wheels in motion and set aside millions for the refurbishment of the current facility, as this was the fastest way to restore the level of care needed for the Island of Grand Bahama.

“I am pleased to report that the first phase is indeed near completion, and we have built back better and stronger. Plus, Madam President, we used Grand Bahama labour and Grand Bahama contractors. We anticipate that the facility will be opened early in April of this year.”

With respect to the Government Clinic located in McLean’s Town, which was completely demolished during Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, Thompson informed: “The Government Clinic in McLean’s Town, which was totally destroyed by Dorian, has been completely restored and outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment including solar panels which were designed and installed to augment the power supply and reduce electricity costs.”