West End Watersports anticipates re-opening in Spring 2022

RETURNING TO BUSINESS – Captain Kenneth Christie returning from “A Perfect Day Tour!”

West Grand Bahama can soon look forward to yet another small business re-opening its doors in the ‘Home of Hospitality.’

With a brief stint away from its home base in the quaint settlement of Grand Bahama’s capital, West End, a local entrepreneur is pleased to announce his company’s return.

According to owner and operator Kenneth Christie, West End Watersports will open its doors at a new location, ready to accommodate patrons in Spring 2022.

“The new location, is the soon to be renovated former S&D Gas Station, is located on Bayshore Road, West End.”

Christie added that due to some challenges experienced while operating from the previous location, the decision to move into the village of West End needed to be hastened.

“This new lease agreement, sealed with the new owners of this property, will allow us the opportunity to expand our offerings to our clients and provide a more direct interaction with the community.

“Having been lifelong advocates for the benefit and development of West End, we will work very closely with the new owners of the property to continue to bring new vision, insight, jobs and opportunities for locals, and added value to both the domestic and international tourism sectors of the village,” Christie said.

Plans include dive trips, snorkel excursions, personal watercraft rentals and related activities.

“We look forward to helping to make West End, Grand Bahama’s best end again!”

Christie, a long-time resident of West End is a certified captain and diver.