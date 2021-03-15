Wells commend nurses

RENWARD WELLS, Minister of Health

The tremendous strain on healthcare workers world-wide and here at home, has been and continues to take a toll as the professionals – nurses and doctors – care for patients with usual illnesses, and now those diagnosed with COVID-19, stated Minister of Health Renward Wells recently.

Minister Wells on Thursday (March 11) disclosed that the government's recruitment of 100 nurses from abroad to assist local efforts (particularly in Grand Bahama) proved unsuccessful.

“As the largest single group of health care providers, nurses

played a critical role in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They provided services in surveillance, contact tracing, hospitals and community settings both urban and rural. In some of the more remote areas of the Family Islands, nurses are the only full-time health care providers,” the minister said.

He noted also that during the second wave, in particular, nurses were required to travel to multiple islands to provide surveillance activities and relief to islands impacted by COVID-19.

Pointing out that the nursing staff was augmented in some of the islands of the Southern Bahamas and some of the major islands, Wells added that the number of nurses deployed with the School Health Services was doubled, as the government sought to meet the needs of this vulnerable population group.

Additionally, support was given to postgraduate training for nurses in emergency nursing - five nurses at the University Hospital in Jamaica, and 18 students in midwifery.

“Recognizing the importance of continued education, support for nurses in the Trained Clinical Nurse Program and the grant program for the students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the University of The Bahamas were continually encouraged.

“We were able to contain COVID-19, because we augmented Health Care Worker capacities by hiring 29 physicians, Senior House Officers. Twenty were deployed at the Princess Margaret Hospital; four in the Department of Public Health; three at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and two in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“Of the 55 nurse candidates who sat the Nursing Council Examination, 49 passed. Thirty-three of the nurses who were successful were sponsored by my Ministry of Health. Of that number, 16 were assigned to DPH and 17 were assigned to PHA.

“Fourteen were privately sponsored. Of the privately sponsored nurses five subsequently made applications to and were hired in the MOH; one in the DPH; and four in the PHA,” he revealed.

Wells noted that as the country moves into the implementation stage of the COVID- 19 vaccination plan, nurses will again have a critical role as vaccinators and will continue to provide much-needed education and planning to ensure the success of the campaign.

“Seeing that we are still amid the pandemic, it is anticipated that the need for nurses to travel to provide relief to the nursing staff in the Family Islands as well as travel for surveillance activities, will continue,” Wells said.

“A number of our healthcare workers have died during the second wave, four in total. They died as a result of complications due to COVID-19. We honor them and their sacrifice. We thank our nurses, doctors, emergency medical services, other healthcare and essential workers for their continued dedication and devotion to caring for COVID-19 patients.

“We also extend our gratitude to your families who have also made the necessary sacrifice to support you in your position to graciously help others,” he added.

Wells said that collectively, significant strides have been achieved in the war against COVID-19.

“But we are not out of the woods yet! We must not let our guards down … we need to take the vaccine.

The country is not COVID-free, but there is a vaccine for you and a vaccine for me,” said the minister.