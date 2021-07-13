Well done GB Police!

ASHTON GREENSLADE, Assistant Commissioner of Police

Commentary by FRED STURRUP

FN General Manager/Managing Editor

It is indeed fitting to congratulate Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade, who has jurisdiction over Grand Bahama and the Northern Region.

He and his officers have been exceptional in policing the island, and, a collective beacon for law and order.

Skeptics would say, such is their duty. Certainly, but when the level of efficiency is so high, it must be noted.

Thus far this year, just one murder has been recorded in Grand Bahama. That statistical category has not been that low since the two in 2000 at this point in the year.

As ACP Greenslade and his on-point officers relate to another high-profile category, the presence, public appeal and networking have worked wonderfully well. Reference is to traffic fatalities.

During this period of 2021, there have been just two. That’s far below the pace of 2020 when there were 16 traffic fatalities.

Great job Mr. Greenslade!