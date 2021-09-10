Voters share views of advance polling 

RESIDENTS SPEAK – Residents voting in the advance poll Thursday, shared their views on the process. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Eligible advanced polling voters were out during the early morning hours Thursday, September 9, throughout Grand Bahama to cast their ballots in the nation’s General Elections’ pre-voting.

This daily had the opportunity to speak to some voters, who expressed that while the process of voting in this election has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the most part, it went smoothly.

Veteran Educator Joseph Darville expressed: “I think it is extremely encouraging, because I arrived here just before 8:00 a.m. and there were probably about 35 or 40 people in front of the line that I was supposed to be on. The process is going rather well.

“They have a lot of people who are monitoring the movement so that there is no controversy about who is in line or who should be where. There was a little bit of confusion, originally, when some people joined the line, including myself, when I was in (Polling Division) #2. I should have been in #12, but eventually was moved to where I was supposed to be.

“Everyone seems to be in a good mood. Inside there are beautiful accommodations, lots of space and so, there is no confusion in the whole process. I think that a lot of people are extremely happy, particularly those who are disabled or aged. I am almost 80 years old and so, I rejoice that I was given the occasion to actually not have to stand in line. Next week will probably be much longer and tedious.

“Today, even though the sun was out, it is still comfortable. It is a good process, everyone seems to be calm and accommodating.”

In terms of COVID-19 safety protocols inside the venue Darville observed that the six-feet distancing does not seem to be in operation.

“It is probably more like three feet, but without exception everyone is wearing masks and they must sanitize once they go in.”

He noted that there may be the possibility of contamination with respect to the closeness of people.

However, he is hopeful that will not be the case.

“My serious concern would be next week, when there will be many, many more people in line and depending on the weather, that may create some challenges that we do have to anticipate, like we are having today,” said Darville.

Overall, in terms of the general election he opined, “I think people are in dire need of a change, whichever way it will come. I think that they are looking forward to being elevated to a more deserving level in the country. I think Bahamians need to understand that this country belongs to them and they have to be in control of it in terms of its natural resources; in terms of how they are represented in parliament.

“Even if the previous government gets in again, I think that the people are going to be on guard with respect to how they are treated as citizens of an independent and sovereign nation. I do not think that we have come to understand and appreciate the fact that we are independent, sovereign and are in control. We have to realize that those who are in parliament are employed by the Bahamian people, not vice versa. Whatever party wins, we have to hold their feet to the fire, constantly.”

East Grand Bahama voter Katherine Smith commended election officials for making provisions for the senior citizens.

“I think that it is nice to see that some provisions have been made for persons who are 65 and older, to be able to vote in the advance polls. I think that it should always be that way.

“I also think that this is probably the largest number of persons that you would see in an advance poll. I have not in my voting life seen this many people out to vote in an advance poll. Considering where we are with COVID and the concerns that elderly people would have, I am just happy that some consideration was made for the elderly in our community, throughout the country.

“As far as I am concerned, all elections are hard fought elections but at the end of the day the people’s voice determines who they want as their government and people should be respectful of that,” said Smith.

A voter at the Jack Hayward Senior High Gymnasium, who chose to remain anonymous stated: “It was a bit challenging, but all-in-all I am pleased that I did it.”

The early voter stated that he arrived at the gymnasium promptly at 8:00 a.m. and had completed his voting process by 9:45 a.m.

In terms of COVID-19 safety protocols in the gymnasium, he informed this daily that they were adhered to. “I do not think I contracted it (COVID).”

Two female senior voters said: “The process was very smooth … in and out!”

Disabled voter, Loretta Laing, shared her experience.

“I thought it was very nice. Everyone was cordial and I think they are doing the best that they can. It was running a bit slow, but that is to be expected with COVID and everything. But it was smooth sailing …it was very good,” said Laing as she waved her FNM pom-pom.