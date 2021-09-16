Voters in Freeport proper turn out in large numbers

LONG LINES – Voters in Freeport proper turned out early in large numbers to cast their ballots in Thursday, September 16 general elections. Many agreed that the process went smoothly at their various polling stations. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

General elections in Grand Bahama began with a smooth start, as a number of voters arrived at the polls extremely early to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

At the St. George’s High Gymnasium, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Assistant Returning Officer Ricardo Major shared how the process was moving.

“This morning we had a lot of voters coming in to try to beat the rush. Once we were able to organize lines, because of the small space that we are using and the number of persons, it was just a matter of organizing lines in several areas.

“As you can see in this courtyard we have four polling stations. Once we organized people on where they were to go, persons started to move smoothly after that,” Major explained.

Polling officials expected a steady flow.

“I think that we will see a steady flow of persons today, because it is still early and I think we are still just getting the first set of people off. As soon as we get them out of here, I think that we will continue to see persons coming in, bit by bit. We are also prepared for the afternoon rush. We know that it is the time people normally wait to come out and vote,” said the Assistant Returning Officer.

Voters appeared excited and enthused to be casting their ballots.

“There is a lot of excitement. Everyone is excited about voting. We would have also had cooperative agents, knowing that we are in a pandemic, having to limit the number of persons we are able to have inside. They were understanding and working along with us. Overall, we are pleased with the fact that they were cooperative,” he added.

Unionist Lionel Morley, who voted in the advance poll, was out to support his party of choice, the Free National Movement (FNM).

“I voted in the advance poll last week. Today, I exercised that one fundamental right that we share collectively, as every Bahamian who believes in this country and the democratic process should be here. We had an early influx. The lines were long and people were very peaceful.

“Of course, every team was trying to strategize and maneuver to get the best position, the best spot. We are projecting three seats so far. We believe that the next two seats are up in the air, but we are remaining cautiously optimistic that they will come over to the torch. If not, we know at the end of the day that the Bahamian people are smart enough to know that we have a plan, contrary to those that are looking and trying to find one,” said Morley.

“In a pandemic you need someone with a plan. You cannot just haphazardly change governments and expect for something new to happen. The world has slowed down, to be honest, even with investors. We have already developed a relationship with most of these people and I believe that should continue. We have a robust agenda, as the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) has described and indicated. Given a second chance, you will see the fruits of that,” he opined.

Coalition of Independents (COI) supporter Pamela McGregor, a Central Grand Bahama constituency voter, commented that the voting process went smoothly for her.

“I voted last week Thursday during the advance poll and it seems to be pretty much the same here today. I believe in Lincoln Bain and what he is saying. I think that we need change, because for many years everyone was saying we need a new party. I saw this as an opportunity and so, I just rode the train with them,” McGregor said.

Another voter in the East Grand Bahama constituency, who casted his vote at the Maurice Moore Primary School shortly after 8:00 a.m. shared his experience.

“They let 20 persons inside the gate at a time. There were not many persons here when I arrived. I was in and out, but the process inside the voting area is very different this time. You will not notice much of a difference on the outside when compared to previous elections, but you will notice it on the inside. You have to go through a detailed sanitization process, which is good.”

A female Marco City voter cast her vote at the Bishop Michael Eldon School said: “When I arrived here shortly after 9:00 this morning, there was no line whatsoever. I was immediately instructed on what to do as I entered the room. The process was seamless and very well organized.”

Throughout the country, as people continued to exercise their democratic rights as Bahamian citizens, the scene appeared to be running smoothly and with calm.

Meanwhile, the Competent Authority has amended curfew hours for the day. Curfew hours for islands presently under a curfew in the COVID-19 Emergency Powers Order have been extended for Thursday, September 16, between the hours of 11:59 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

Normal curfew hours will resume at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, in Grand Bahama.