Victims of 2 tragic incidents identified

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED – Police have officially identified two of the men that died in the industrial park and the victim of a traffic accident that occurred back in July. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The victims of two recent tragic incidents have been identified.

Twenty-seven-year-old Yul Marche of Lewis Yard succumbed to injuries he suffered in a traffic accident, late July.

According to police information, Marche was involved in a traffic mishap on Sunday, July 25.

He died on Monday (August 2) shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Reports revealed that on July 25 sometime around 8:00 p.m., police were called to the scene of a traffic accident in the area of Batelco (BTC), East Sunrise Highway.

On arrival, the officers learned that a male was riding a red and white Honda trail motorbike, traveling east on East Sunrise Highway, when he collided with a 2012 Grey Ford Fusion traveling west, driven by an adult male.

Marche suffered serious bodily injuries.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel dispatched to the scene, provided initial medical care before rushing Marche to the trauma center of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was not injured.

Marche’s death is recorded as the island’s fourth traffic fatality for the year.

Investigations continue in this matter.

Meanwhile, police have officially identified two of the men who died in the industrial park.

Dominican Raulin Sanz Phipps, 29; Ramy Hout, 30, an American and a third man were pulled from a floating tank on Tuesday, July 27 sometime after 5:00 p.m.

While police have not identified the third male, he is believed to be David Dorvil, a Bahamian of Haitian descent.

The three men were employed with City Services and were said to be collecting metal for export.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Rolle, Police Press Liaison Officer for the Northern Bahamas provided the media with an update at the site.

“Sometime today, around 4:15 p.m., the police received reports of an industrial accident located on one of City Services’ properties. As a result, officers responded and upon their arrival they met three males who were said to be unresponsive at the time.

“Initial reports are that the three men were doing some work on a floating tank at this location here in the yard. During that time, they all became unresponsive. An employee from an adjacent property came over to assist with the removal of the three bodies,” said Rolle.

EMS (Emergency Medical Services) personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the three males lifeless.

Rolle added that an autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of their deaths.

“At this time, police are still investigating this matter and once we have more information we will provide it to you.”

He further explained.

“Based on the initial reports, the men entered the pit, one at a time. Once the first male did not return, the second individual went down to search for the first male. When he did not return the third male went down and also did not return, thus causing the employee of the adjacent property to come and make some enquiries. He found the three men unresponsive.

“When we arrived here, the bodies were already retrieved from the tank. A fourth male who works on the adjacent property came and assisted in the removal of the bodies.

“Investigators are still combing the area trying to preserve as much evidence as possible,” informed Rolle.