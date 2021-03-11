Vaccines now in country, but residents still skeptical

FIRST BATCH OF VACCINE ARRIVES – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Minister of Health, Renward Wells received the first 200,000 batch of AstraZeneca vaccine Wednesday (March 10) morning, at the Sir Lynden O. Pindling International Airport. The vaccine doses were donated by the government of India. (BIS PHOTO: YONTALAY BOWE)

While some Grand Bahamians applauded the arrival of the first 20,000 batch of AstraZeneca vaccine in the country on Wednesday (March 10) morning, others remained skeptical.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Minister of Health Renward Wells and Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield, along with other Bahamian and Indian officials were on hand at the Sir Lynden O. Pindling International Airport, New Providence to receive the doses, which arrived on a United Airlines flight.

“I am still undecided about taking this vaccine,” said Mary Jones. “I am still doing some research, so I will wait to see what happens with those who get the first dose.”



A young man, who only gave his name as Andre told this daily the following: “These vaccines come up too quick. Like a lot of people have been saying, we’ve had things like cancer, AIDS and stuff like that going around for a long time and they ain’t find no cure for that yet. So, I ain’t sure about this.”

Joan Swan noted that she will be taking the vaccine.

“I have thought about it, listened to the interviews on local and international news, listened to the doctors and experts. This is my personal opinion, that yes, the vaccines came out rather quickly for the COVID, but I think they (doctors and scientists) were working with this virus for longer than just a year.

“So, even though people are talking about the approvals by the FDA and other organizations not being in place, I believe in having some defense rather than none at all,” said Swan.

Noting that every medication has some side effect, Swan said that it is a risk everyone takes when they visit a doctor and medication is prescribed.

“When we go to the doctor for any illness … high blood pressure, diabetes, even a headache, sometimes the pills we get causes other things in the body. Some things we get cleared, and others we may die, so that is the case I believe with the vaccine. It may cause some side effects, but like I said some defense is better than no defense and it is better to be safe than sorry,” she added.

A senior gentleman, who did not want to give his name said: “Point blank, I am taking it; no ifs or ands about it. I only want to know how they will be giving it out and yes I will take it.”

Upon receipt of the vaccine yesterday, Dr. Minnis noted that it was the most “delightful, joyous day of my life.”

He continued: “Now we can truly see light at the end of the tunnel where we can overcome this pandemic and get back to normal life, which I know you have all been waiting for.”

He added that details of the rollout will be announced in the coming days.

“We have completed the IT (information technology) program to ensure the registration of individuals so the entire system can be transparent,” said the PM.

On Sunday (March 7), during a nationally televised press conference about the arrival of the vaccine and the rollout program, Dr. Minnis said that as for the inoculation exercise, those eligible to receive first doses will be healthcare workers in the public and private sectors, residents and staff of eldercare homes and non-ambulatory residents registered in the public health system.



“Healthcare workers may begin booking their vaccination appointments online within days of the arrival of the vaccine. Details on the appointment process will be published shortly. Residents and staff of eldercare homes and the registered non-ambulatory will not be required to make an appointment.

“Mobile units will be used to vaccinate residents and staff of eldercare homes and the non-ambulatory on-site in New Providence and Grand Bahama. On the Family Islands, medical teams will administer vaccines to healthcare staff on the island, at eldercare homes and to the non-ambulatory.

“At this stage, vaccines will be administered in phases in New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands,” said the prime minister.

He added that 33,600 doses of the 100,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected in the country before the end of March, through COVAX Facility. The remaining 64,200 doses are expected to arrive by the end of May 2021.

“The government is working aggressively and on several fronts to secure vaccines from approved providers as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Minnis, adding that health officials and the Consultative Committee will continue to provide regular updates on the continued rollout of the vaccine.

The first batch of 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses were donated by the Government of India.