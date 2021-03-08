Vaccine arrival delayed

VACCINE DELAYED – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed Sunday, during a nationally televised press conference, that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which was expected to arrive in the country Sunday, March 7 – is now scheduled to arrive by Wednesday, March 10. (BIS PHOTO: YONTALAY BOWE)

The first 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were expected to arrive in the country Sunday, March 7; however, the shipment was delayed.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who made the announcement during a nationally televised press conference on Sunday, the vaccine, which was donated by the Government of India, is scheduled to arrive in the country by Wednesday (March 10), this week.

“The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines has been donated by the Government of India. These vaccines are pre-qualified by the WHO and certified by the Caribbean Regulatory System (CRS),” said the prime minister.

He revealed that the vaccines will be stored at the National Immunization Cold Storage Facility (NICSF) in New Providence and transferred to other islands as required.

Dr. Minnis and Health Minister Renward Wells visited the storage facility over the weekend, to ensure its capability.

“The state-of-the-art cold storage facility is a secure, temperature-controlled, clean and protected environment. Temperatures can also be monitored remotely,” the PM noted.

He added that while the facility has back-up generator supply, fallback facilities have also identified.

“The NICSF has the capacity to safely store hundreds of thousands of vaccines and to ensure maximum security, the facility will be under 24-hour guard by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF),” he added.

As for the inoculation exercise, the prime minister explained that those eligible to receive first doses will be healthcare workers in the public and private sectors, residents and staff of eldercare homes and non-ambulatory residents registered in the public health system.

“Healthcare workers may begin booking their vaccination appointments online within days of the arrival of the vaccine. Details on the appointment process will be published shortly. Residents and staff of eldercare homes and the registered non-ambulatory will not be required to make an appointment.

“Mobile units will be used to vaccinate residents and staff of eldercare homes and the non-ambulatory on-site in New Providence and Grand Bahama. On the Family Islands, medical teams will administer vaccines to healthcare staff on the island, at eldercare homes and to the non-ambulatory.

“At this stage, vaccines will be administered in phases in New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands,” said the prime minister.

He added that 33,600 doses of the 100,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected in the country before the end of March, through COVAX Facility. The remaining 64,200 doses is expected to arrive by the end of May 2021.

“The government is working aggressively and on several fronts to secure vaccines from approved providers as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Minnis, adding that health officials and the Consultative Committee will continue to provide regular updates on the continued rollout of the vaccine.

The nation’s leader urged Bahamians to follow updates that will confirm when it will be their turn to receive the vaccine, and when they will be able to make an appointment.