US Embassy official gets vaccination message out

SPREADING THE MESSAGE – Political Officer Todd Sargent, attached to the U.S. Embassy in New Providence, travelled to Grand Bahama Monday (September 6) to assist volunteers with the vaccination exercise at the Susan J. Wallace Center and to spread the “get vaccinated” message, locally. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Political Officer Todd Sargent, attached to the U.S. Embassy in New Providence, travelled to Grand Bahama Monday (September 6) to assist volunteers with the vaccination exercise at the Susan J. Wallace Center.

With the recent United States donation of thousands of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination doses, Sargent also advocated for all eligible residents to get vaccinated.

The fight is to stop the spread of COVID-19 continues, he acknowledged.

“I am happy to volunteer a little bit of time here today at the Susan J. Wallace Center. There are other volunteers here and medical professionals spending their time towards the collective effort of trying to put an end to this pandemic.

“We cannot just wait around for it to end; it takes effort on our parts. And so, you have people coming in today. I understand it is up to 300 people every day coming by. These are people that are saying, ‘enough is enough.’ They are ready to be done with the pandemic and they want to do something about it. They are getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones and contribute to the collective effort to put an end to the pandemic.

“I do not know about you, but I am done with this pandemic. I want to be able to send my kids to school; I want to be able to go to church; I want to be able to socialize without having to worry, and ideally, without having to wear masks,” Sargent said.

He added that the only way out of the pandemic is for more people to be vaccinated.

“Whether you are talking about The Bahamas or whether you are talking about The United States, it requires action and that is what you see, today, happening here at the Susan J. Wallace Center. People are stepping up to get vaccinated.

“Right now, Bahamians have three excellent choices – the Pfizer vaccine, which was donated by The United States Government, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. All are proven effective to protect us against COVID-19. People who are coming here have access to all three. Persons can go to www.vax.gov.bs in order to sign up to get vaccinated and that is the key, vaccination,” Sargent stated.

The United States Embassy has partnered with local businesses to offer prize drawings to incentivize and encourage persons to be vaccinated.

“The United States Embassy along with the Caribbean Bottling Company and other partners have put together a prize drawing for persons who have been vaccinated, have had their first shot or maybe will have their first shot. They can go to www.vaxbahamas.com and register for a prize drawing.

“I recommend that persons register on the website for one of the many prizes that are available,” he suggested.

Sargent noted that The United States and Bahamas Governments are also long-standing friends and partners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which was demonstrated in the generous donation of nearly 130,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, among additional assistance.

“We are really proud as partners and we are really appreciative of the opportunity to help our friends through the pandemic. We, The United States and The Bahamas, are walking through this together.

“We were glad to be able to provide, so far, 128,700 Pfizer vaccines with many more to come. We have also contributed over $1.5 million towards the Bahamian government’s effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a grant to the Bahamas Red Cross to help bolster the health infrastructure in the country.

“It includes providing the freezers for the Pfizer vaccines, which require ultra-cold freezers. We have also had the Rhode Island National Guard come down on two occasions, with the potential for them to come down again and actually deliver vaccines to the more remote Family Islands. We are really proud of what we have done up to this point to help The Bahamas,” he noted.

As Monday was a public holiday in The United States, Sargent revealed that he volunteered his service at the Susan J. Wallace for the day, while their offices in the capital were closed.

“It is Labour Day in The United States. The Embassy is closed and so it was an opportunity for me to come. I have some other meetings here, but right at the top of my list was to come here and see the great work that is happening.

“I am really appreciative of the opportunity to actually help out. They really are dedicated here, to putting an end to this pandemic. It is just exciting to see,” concluded the Embassy official.