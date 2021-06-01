Unionists excited over return of Labour week activities slate

LABOUR DAY EVENTS ANNOUNCED – Union leaders announced events for Labour Week, which began on Sunday, May 30, with a church service at New Horizon Worship Centre and will conclude with a motorcade on Friday, June 4. Pictured are union leaders in a press conference on Monday, May 31. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

After not being able to celebrate Labour Day last year, due to the world-wide pandemic restrictions, unionists in Grand Bahama began Labour Week 2021 in a worship service on Sunday (May 30), with Pastor Karol Roache and the congregation at New Horizon Worship Centre.

Union members are looking forward to this week’s activities.

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Area Vice President for Grand Bahama Quinton Laroda, who is also the fourth vice president of the NCTUB (National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas), said he is excited about the events planned for Labour Week.

Laroda, who was selected by his peers to be honored on Thursday (June 3) evening, noted that the banquet is the next event on the calendar.

“Last year, due to COVID-19, there was not to the much Labour Day celebrations, but we look forward to Labour Week this year. And so, we began the week with a church service on Sunday (May 30) with Pastor Karol Roache, at New Horizon Worship Centre.

“The next event on the calendar is Thursday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. It’s called the ‘Night of Labour.’ I am the honoree for this year’s Labour Day and that night I will be celebrated in grand style at the Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda M. Wilson Complex,” he said.

Then on Friday (June 4), union leaders and members will forego the traditional Labour Day March and instead participate in the Labour Day Motorcade.



“We usually have a march, but due to COVID we are going to have a motorcade on Friday (Labour Day). The motorcade will be starting at the International Bazaar at 8:00 a.m. We will travel east on East Sunrise Highway to Coral Road and then on to Pioneers Way, ending the motorcade right here at the BUT Complex grounds.

“Then we will have our rally, where labour leaders from the various unions will address concerns from their unions,” said Laroda.

He extended an invitation to the entire Grand Bahama community.

“We are inviting the public to participate in the motorcade, as we once again celebrate the workers of this country and what they have done in terms of building this country.

“And so, I am pretty excited to have the return of Labour Day. I want to congratulate my colleagues for their bravery in terms of making sure we celebrate this year. I also want to thank all of them for recognizing me as the honoree.

“Some people who were honored have passed, so I am glad that I can receive such an honor while I am here. I am following in the footsteps of two previous area vice presidents – Averell Mortimer and Frances Friend – who we honored. The BUT has been shown to make a great contribution to the labour movement.

“I am proud to continue the legacy that they started. It is really good to be recognized by your peers; people who are in the struggle, who are in the fight, who represent workers,” Laroda said.

Vice President of the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) Northern Region Latoya Cartwright shared similar sentiments, noting her joy at having Labour Day activities returned.

“First, I would like to extend my extreme gratitude to the members for electing me into office to serve them and entrusting their grievances and concerns into our capable hands.

“I don’t want to go too much into our concerns that are outstanding, I will leave that for the Labour Day Rally on Friday. However, we do have some items that are very important that we have already embarked on.

“Our Training and Continuing Education Program, which caters to our members, is significant, as is our Membership Outreach Program that assists members who are challenged or are being faced with difficult times during this pandemic,” Cartwright revealed.

She added that the leadership is expecting greater things to happen with the union.

“We are going to have a lot of programs coming on stream shortly for our members, but we encourage the community to come on Friday and support the workers,” Cartwright concluded.